It is no secret that the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World holds a dim view of Marco Rubio. Last month I wrote about the State Department, “someone has to mind the store, and right now it sure ain’t Rubio.” A few weeks ago I characterized Rubio’s big Athens speech as, “dime-store rhetoric grasping at profundity and failing.” Two weeks ago I concluded, “[Rubio is] an absentee boss who clearly does not give a flying fig about the ability of State to do its job. The only thing he seems to care about at this point is staying in Donald Trump’s good graces. And that is a recipe for being an atrocious secretary of state.”

As the Trump administration staggers towards its midterm reckoning, it is worth taking yet another look at Marco Rubio’s stewardship of the State Department in particular and American foreign policy more generally. Because, unfortunately, the trendline is continuing in a negative direction.

His attempts at connecting with his fellow foreign ministers have not gone well, for example. But the thing is, an inconsequential G20 summit is the least of Rubio’s problems.

First, there has been some awkwardness with respect to Latin America. Attempting to keep the pressure on Cuba’s communist regime, Rubio took to Xitter to declare, “To those who seek to create positive change in Cuba - now is the time. The disappointment of failed promises, corruption, and the privileged lives of only a few; seize this opportunity to create the change you desire through a discrete (sic) partnership with the CIA.”

I have questions about this. The most obvious one is exactly how does one craft a discreet partnership with the CIA when the Secretary of State is broadcasting the idea of a partnership on Xitter?!

The second question is exactly what Rubio thinks any partnership would produce? Presumably an uprising of some sort that would topple the regime. Which is super-odd, because Rubio has explicitly warned against such behavior in a different Latin American country beset with socialism.

Axios’ Marc Caputo explains that Rubio is leery of any street protests in Venezuela.

A day after Venezuela’s exiled opposition leader returned to Caracas with great fanfare, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a veiled warning against interfering with the country’s fragile democratic transition pushed by the Trump administration. “You’re not going to street-protest your way into a democracy,” Rubio told reporters Monday without explicitly mentioning María Corina Machado. Machado’s demands for elections next year — and her criticism of a massive U.S. oil deal struck with the current Caracas regime — have put administration officials on edge after her surprise return. “Rubio is on a political edge,” said a White House source familiar with his thinking. “Venezuela is the top foreign policy achievement of this administration, and if the progress we made gets undone and Machado is a spoiler, nobody wins.”

It is worth stepping back for a minute to appreciate the truly illiberal, anti-democratic nature of Rubio’s statement. In essence, the U.S. Secretary of State does not want a Nobel Peace Prize winner to organize the political opposition she leads and peaceably assemble in Venezuela. In other words, regardless of what Rubio is saying about Cuba, in Venezuela he is siding with the current authoritarian regime over the democrat.

That is a hell of a norm to violate, and yet Rubio is untroubled by it.

This might explain why he is also violating domestic norms. Traditionally, the secretary of state does not participate in campaign activities within the United States. In 2020, when then-secretary of state Mike Pompeo addressed the Republican National Convention, it was considered a big deal because of the breach of protocol (not to mention a violation of the Hatch Act).

None of this was going to stop Marco Rubio from appearing at a Trump rally this past week, however. According to Politico’s Megan Messerly:

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday plan to visit Texas, where they will visit an oil tanker filled with Venezuelan crude, according to a U.S. official granted anonymity to talk about the plans. The visit to the oil tanker comes the same day Trump is set to rally supporters at two events in Corpus Christi and Lubbock — two of the state’s energy centers — as he tries to gin up GOP enthusiasm in the tight Senate contest there between Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and Democratic state Rep. James Talarico. The U.S. official said that the secretary is traveling with the president in his capacity as national security adviser and is not expected to speak at either rally.

Oh, but it turns out Rubio did that very thing.

As Rubio continues to politicize the State Department, the Washington Sun’s Eric Katz reports that the State Department is attempting to force out senior foreign service officers viewed as political questionable:

The State Department is aggressively trying to force out its most senior foreign service officers, according to nine current and former staff, who suggested that Trump administration officials are seeking to cast aside veteran personnel who they view as standing in the way of their agenda. At the same time, the current and former employees said, State is recruiting and promoting new staff who they view as more politically loyal. “The State Department is trying to get people to quit,” said one current foreign service officer, who was granted anonymity out of fear of retribution. This effort comes more than a year after the State Department carried out massive layoffs, hollowing out the United States’ international foreign service footprint. Those who have spent decades in the State Department have said the administration’s approach has weakened relationships abroad, and led to deficient leadership internally and less informed foreign policy decisions…. “A whole lot of senior foreign service have left because there are no jobs for them,” a second current foreign service officer said…. The department is seeking out politically aligned staff through other means. It has increasingly leaned on the Ben Franklin Fellowship — which a Trump-aligned group of current and former State officials founded in 2024 — to identify individuals to hire and promote, current and former staff said. Individuals aligned with the group are disproportionately in senior roles. Deputy Secretary Christopher Landau is one of the Ben Franklin Fellows…. Another recently retired foreign service officer said that replacing long-tenured staff with greener employees will lead to a “10-year gap where you don’t have seasoned expertise in bilateral, multilateral and interagency contexts. That will be detrimental to American interests.” A diplomat who recently left the department said the administration’s approach could soon lead to a crisis. “Honest advice is not being rendered,” the former employee said. “At some point, god forbid, something is going to come back and bite them, and maybe all of us, in the behind.”

If personnel is policy, then Rubio is putting together a clown car of a department. Reviewing some of the latest hirings and firings at Foggy Bottom, the Atlantic’s David Graham concludes, “the State Department may deserve more opprobrium than it has received. One of the guiding philosophies of the second Trump presidency, imported from Project 2025, is that personnel is policy: The success of an administration depends on who staffs it. State shows how this can go very wrong.”

I guess the devolution will continue until morale improves.