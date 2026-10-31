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Timothy Burke's avatar
Timothy Burke
8h

I loathe any talk of Trump having some form of strategic intuition with one exception. He is preternaturally skilled at sensing weakness, cowardice and desperation in other men and in identifying the men whose desperation means they will willingly come into his orbit and then continuously debase themselves to remain there. If there were a Satan, he might be watching Trump for pointers on how to lure men into damnation and leave them with nothing in return. Rubio is certainly one of Trump's biggest catches. Whatever he might have been capable of is utterly lost.

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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
8h

I remember Rubio being talked of a a serious, throughtful politician before serving in the Trump cabinet. The question is was the received opinion just hopelessly wrong or has a competent and decent appointee become a disaster because of the operating environment in any cabinet with Trump at the helm.

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