Russian authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin, Chinese authoritarian leader Xi Jinping, and aspiring American authoritarian leader Donald Trump completed their much-hyped (by Trump) trilateral summit. They even released a “Heads of State Declaration toward Peace.”

Having taken the necessary thirty seconds to read the declaration, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has reached its definitive take: absolutely nothing of consequence happened.

Seriously, it was a meaningless declaration. Given how spooked U.S. allies and members of Congress were about what Trump would do, however, that was the best that could be hoped.

In a perfect world, Trump would not have been so thirsty for autocratic attention. But in a perfect world Donald Trump is never elected president. In the world we live in, this turned out to be a non-event, and the foreign policy and national security community should just be grateful for that fact and move on.

The past month has been rather eventful. I suspect the next month will contain plenty of drama and surprise as well. I suppose I must thank Donald Trump that his ballyhooed summit turned out to be a boring nothingburger.

That is all. Carry on!