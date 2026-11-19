The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World spent five days down in Washington, DC, participating in a number of Fletcher School functions along with an excellent Bridging the Gap conference. It was also a chance to catch up with some of my friends, some of my colleagues, and some of my former students who reside in the nation’s capital.

The hard-working staff was extremely curious about whether the mood of the city had shifted since the midterm elections. I have been to Washington multiple times since the start of Trump 2.0 — and the mood of the city has been dark and depressing for the past 20 months. In February of last year, in the middle of the DOGE layoffs, the entire city felt like it was staring down a great depression. Here is an excerpt of what I wrote from that trip:

In discussion after discussion, people told me that the vibes in DC were dark. Unemployment in the DMV region has surged in the wake of mass firings and furloughs. The ability of all these people to find jobs in the private and nonprofit sectors at the same time are pretty grim, especially with slumping consumer confidence in the U.S. economy. Some of my friends and former students have already lost their jobs; some are hunching their shoulders, bracing for a notice of dismissal in the coming weeks. Even the ones who are well ensconced have a haunted look in their eyes. They are rattled by the extent of the purges that have already happened, despite the illegality of so many of the firings and funding freezes. It is not just civil service employees who are facing job loss and job uncertainty. A whole host of civil society groups and nonprofits rely on federal funding that has been frozen by the Trump administration despite being authorized by Congress. That sector is facing layoffs and hiring freezes as well. This is the wish fulfillment of Russell Vought, Trump’s OMB Director, who stated prior to the election that he wanted “bureaucrats to be traumatically affected.” Well, mission accomplished.

When Trump deployed the National Guard in the District, the mood did not improve. The myriad Trump fiascoes involving the White House ballroom, Kennedy Center, Reflecting Pool, and the tackiest Oval Office in American history have not helped either.

So the vibes were real dark in DC for most of 2025 and 2026. Until the night of November 3rd, that is. An electoral tsunami that gives Democrats 56 Senate seats and (in all likelihood) 260 House seats represents a significant and explicit rebuff of everything Donald Trump and his administration stand for. The magnitude of the loss has caused both foreign and domestic audiences to view Donald Trump as a diminished, depreciating figure:

So has the mood shifted? Well… yes and no.