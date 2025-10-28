A week from today the citizens of New York City will elect a new mayor to succeed, but never replace, incumbent mayor Eric Adams. I mean, there is simply no one else in the American political firmament who could record this kind of insane video—

—or commit the petty acts of corruption that embodies the Eric Adams administration.

The three leading candidates to succeed Adams are New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, and Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa. Mamdani, a democratic socialist, stunned the political world by handily defeating Cuomo in the Democratic party primary back in June. The latest polling shows Mamdani with a double-digit lead over Cuomo, with Sliwa trailing far behind.

Mamdani’s stunning rise, combined with his extremely progressive agenda, has sparked a geyser of political takes about whether he:

Ever since Mamdani won the primary, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has faced a steady drumbeat of questions about the significance of his primary victory, the implications of his possible win in the general election for national politics and, basically, What It All Means.

I believe I can sum up my thoughts in two extremely useful YouTube clips. One is from The Fugitive:

And the other one is from Meatballs:

If this sounds heartless and uncaring, let me explain.

Were I an eligible New York City voter, I would cast my ballot for Mamdani, albeit without much enthusiasm. This is because I strongly prefer politicians who are neither sex pests nor responsible for covering up pandemic deaths nor, um, whatever Curtis Sliwa is. Mamdani qualifies and therefore I would vote for him.

The thing is, I am not an eligible New York City voter. And while New York might be the media capital of the country and/or world, it is hardly a bellwether of the American political scene. The off-year elections in Virginia strike me as somewhat more emblematic of national political trends, for example. Nevertheless, the NYC race has garnered significantly more media attention.

And I don’t get it. One could argue that being the mayor of New York provides entrée into the national political stage. There have been three elected mayors of New York in this century prior to Adams, and all of them have gone on to run for president. The thing is, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Bloomberg, and Bill De Blasio all crashed and burned on the national political stage. Giuliani was the nominal frontrunner in the 2008 GOP primary — for much of 2007. By the time actual votes started coming in, however, Giuliani’s strategy of winning Florida has disintegrated. Only the campaign debt remained. Michael Bloomberg wound up in a similar situation in 2020, with some believing he would glide to the nomination once he announced. Elizabeth Warren functionally ended Bloomberg’s presidential aspirations inside of 60 seconds.

At least pundits took Giuliani and Bloomberg seriously as presidential candidates for a spell. Bill de Blasio — hold on, I need to Google how well he did — dropped out five months before anyone cast a single primary ballot.

None of these political fiascoes have stopped political analysts from running towards Lucy holding the football predicting that Eric Adams would have a bright future in national politics as well. And none of these prior failures will stop kindred predictions from being made about Mamdani should he win — or, if Cuomo pulls off an upset, argue that centrism is the path forward for Democrats.

All of these attempts to extrapolate national political lessons from the New York mayor’s race strike me as an attempt to fill the political space between the last presidential election and the midterm elections next year. The actual significance of the NYC mayoral election, however, is pretty minimal.

And so, to conclude, New Yorkers have an excellent reason to pay attention to this race. For a non-resident like myself, however, I neither care nor think it will matter all that much. Mostly, I am looking forward to the race being over so pundits can shift their focus towards something else.