Earlier this week I went on Boston Public Radio to chat about the news of the previous week, including:

You can watch/listen to it here — I show up beginning at the 1 hour 5 minute mark:

Full disclosure: I had to put in some effort to make sure I knew what I was talking about during my 20 minutes on air. That is because, for a week or so before that, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World was not paying a lot of attention to the news of the day.

[Um… why?—ed.] Fair question! Two big things have been going on in Drezner’s world. First, my day job has been particularly intense over the past few weeks. An esteemed colleague died. That has led to many days of back-to-back-to-back-to-back-to-back meetings with little free time to keep up with current events.

Second, some key members of my extended family have been experiencing some serious health issues. I don’t want to run afoul of any HIPAA provisions but let’s just say that some relatives have come way too close to departing this mortal coil, and not all of these medical issues have been resolved. These health care crises that have required me to travel even more than I was already traveling, The headspace this has occupied inside my brain has been considerable.

The result? For the first half of December, there was a very exhausted staff here at Drezner’s World — one that had no time to peruse the news during the day and had no inclination to do so during the evening. For the first time in decades, I was pretty checked out from the events of the day — much like the rationally ignorant voters that I reference on an occasional basis.

So what was it like? To be perfectly honest, it was… kinda nice? Paying attention to the news has not been particularly fun in 2025. Not paying attention to the news meant that I did not have to waste my precious few moments of down time with depressing developments. And not knowing about current events made the news feel less real and less distasteful.

Of course, it is easy for me to say this — I’m a white, upper-middle class professional. I can ignore the world for a short spell and go about my life and know that at the end of the day there will be food on the table and no ICE agents breaking down my door. But for harried Americans just trying to get through the day, not paying close attention to the news is a tempting option. And I have found that temptation extremely relatable this month.

Of course, with my day job it is impossible to ignore politics completely. Nor do I really want to ignore it. Even if things are bad, the world is an interesting place that demands greater understanding. So I’ll continue to try to understand it.

But I now have a better understanding of why the daily outrages do not cause mass mobilization, triggering constant protests in the streets. Because for a brief spell in late 2025, however, it sure was nice not to know everything that was going on in the world.