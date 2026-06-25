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Jared Brenner's avatar
Jared Brenner
12h

The Jones-Led Cult Rethinks Kool-Aid

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pukka puffs+other meanderings's avatar
pukka puffs+other meanderings
12h

‘thinking’ is not really part of the right’s agenda. the right ultimately tries to achieve its objektives uithout aktual thought—it is a presidential dekree, adequately shared by example.

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