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The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World is always on the lookout for nascent political and policy developments. After all, that’s what keeps the lights on around here! What’s changing in the politics of foreign policy? What’s new? In what way does any particular incipient trend affect world politics?

Of course, it’s not just the hard-working staff here who cares about the new and the trendy. The entire commentariat is devoted to examining current events and, where possible, developing a concise theory or narrative to describe what is happening and why. Because that is what an awful lot of readers want: guideposts to better understand this crazy world we live in. Heck, if you’re reading these words, it is likely because you are either: a) a member of my family; or b) looking for a way to navigate our crazy, complex, chaotic world of international relations.

The danger, however, is that this desire to highlight exciting new trends can cause pundits to confuse noise with signal. In other words, what might seem like something new is in fact not anything terribly new, but rather a different manifestation of something old.

And that leads me to a rather annoying New York Times front-pager by Anton Troianovski. The headline is, “From ‘Terrible People’ to ‘Smart People’: The Trump-Led Right Rethinks Iran.” Here’s the gist:

For decades, the idea that Iran’s regime represented the worst of the world’s worst stood as a pillar of Republican foreign policy. But in recent months, and especially as the Trump administration has defended its preliminary peace deal, a different perspective has been taking hold in parts of the American right: Iran as a pragmatic country that the United States can, and must, learn to live with. The stark shift has been led by President Trump, who called Iran’s leaders “strong people, smart people” last week, but it goes well beyond him. Vice President JD Vance has emerged as its main proponent. Conservatives who long had an isolationist streak have been energized. Even some longtime hawks have changed their tone. It is too soon to say whether the change will last. Many Republicans have retained their hard-line stance, and Mr. Trump has periodically threatened to restart the war. Some of the shifting language among Republicans could be the familiar Trump-era scramble to stay aligned with a mercurial president. But interviews show that the right-wing pivot away from traditional Republican hawkishness on Iran is driven by factors that go beyond Mr. Trump’s desire to disentangle himself from the fighting. There is a generational shift in the party away from uncompromising support for Iran’s archenemy, Israel, and even some grudging admiration for the Iranian regime’s ability to withstand weeks of fierce bombardment.

Yeah, I’m not buying this, like, at all. If I had been tasked with writing this story, it would have been condensed into the following:

For decades, Republicans have been extremely hawkish on Iran. As President Trump has tried to sell a cease-fire that accomplished almost none of the stated aims of Operation Epic Fury, however, he has sounded more optimistic about the autocratic, theocratic regime. And in the familiar Trump-era scramble to stay aligned with a mercurial president, most of the GOP is following the president’s tune.

Because let’s be honest: that is all that is really going on here. Donald Trump has shifted his foreign policy cues from hawkishness to dovishness on Iran, and his followers are responding to this cue. I guarantee you that if Trump reverses course yet again and starts threatening to bomb Iran back to the Stone Age, most of his MAGA base will follow him back towards militarism.

Why do I know this? Because the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been paying attention over the past calendar year. During this time, the Trump administration sounded increasingly hawkish about the use of military force. And guess what? Almost all of MAGA supported Trump’s half-assed neoconservative adventures!

This is mostly because — to repeat a theme — most Americans do not care about foreign policy. Which means they are happy to parrot whatever Trump says about the world. What GOP pollster and strategist Patrick Ruffini told Politico back in February still holds true today:

I have to laugh at the idea of foreign policy being decisive for a large segment of voters. I think you could probably say that, to the extent that Trump had some non-intervention rhetoric, there might be some backlash among some of the podcast bros, or among the Tucker Carlson universe. But that is practically a non-entity when it comes to the actual electorate and especially this group that is floating between the two political parties. Maybe there’s a dissident faction on the right that is particularly focused on this, but what really matters is this cost-of-living issue…. I think a lot of these things are very interesting bait for media, but they are not necessarily what is really driving the voters who are disconnected from these narratives.

I agreed with Ruffini then, and I have seen nothing in 2026 convinces me otherwise. For evidence of the GOP’s genuine shift on foreign policy, Troianovski mostly goes to the standard GOP sources advocating a more restrained foreign policy: Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, Curt Mills and the like. They have been relatively consistent in their foreign policy worldview. But over the past year, whenever they have opposed a Trump foreign policy action, they have failed to move the public opinion needle. As Ruffini points out, they get talked about because of their willingness to criticize Trump. But a willingness to criticize is not the same thing as an ability to influence.

Until I see, for example, genuine pushback from GOP members of Congress and the MAGA base about, say, defense spending, this seem like much ado about nothing. The shift in GOP rhetoric is all about Trump changing his mind and little else.

Repeat after me: the movement of lemmings does not constitute a sea change in American foreign policy worldviews. The only thing it reveals is followers trying to stay close to their leader.