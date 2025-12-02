We are just at the start of December, which means it is time for the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World to declare that nominations are open for the 2025 Albies!

This is an annual list of the best work in political economy that began 17 (?!) years ago when I was blogging for Foreign Policy. I kept it up during my years at the Washington Post as well. I am bound and determined to preserve this tradition at Drezner’s World — after all, Hirschman is hip again!

My criteria for an Albie remain as follows: “Any book, journal article, magazine piece, working paper, op-ed or blog post published in the calendar year [about the politics of the global economy] that made you rethink how the world works in such a way that you will never be able to ‘unthink’ the argument.”

Over the years my definition has widened even further; past Albie winners have included fictional work like the film Margin Call; in 2022 ChatGPT made the list. Clearly, an Albie does not need to appear in a peer-reviewed journal or university press book (though it should be noted that those attributes are not bad things either). The argument and/or evidence needs to be clear and compelling — which is, alas, harder to do with respect to the global political economy than you might think.

The Albies are named in honor of Albert O. Hirschman, author of Exit, Voice, and Loyalty, The Passions and the Interests, National Power and the Structure of Foreign Trade and other stellar books and papers. For outstanding biographies of Hirschman, check out Jeremy Adelman’s outstanding Worldly Philosopher: The Odyssey of Albert O. Hirschman as well as Michele Alacevich’s Albert O. Hirschman: An Intellectual Biography.

If you need to get a better sense of what I am talking about, please check out the Albie winners from last year:

The Best Work on Political Economy in 2024 Daniel W. Drezner · December 31, 2024 Welcome to December 31, 2024, the last day of the year! That means it is time for Drezner’s World to award its annual Albies for the most important work on the global political economy published in all of 2024. This is the 16th year of the Albies, which means I have been doing them for a while Read full story

2025 could perhaps best be defined as the year the death of the liberal international order was no longer greatly exaggerated. The legacy of 2024’s surge of anti-incumbent politics led to the election of a host of rulers that rejected the premise of the open global economy — most obviously in the United States. The resulting policy shifts have been dramatic, though the costs have been somewhat obscured by the massive AI investment boom. The intersection of those two trends defines this year’s global political economy.

This is not like those annual best-film or best-book lists that are completed six weeks before the calendar year ends and posted the first week of December. It is entirely possible, nay, likely, that an Albie winner will be published in this month. Therefore the winners will be announced, as per usual, on December 31st.

Submit away!