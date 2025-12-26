Drezner’s World

foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
6hEdited

I suppose what concerns me most about these people is the bunkers.

Zuck in Hawaii, WalMart kids (supposedly) have been digging theirs in Arkansas for a while now. But most "Bunker Billionaires" seem to gravitate toward New Zealand. Not being one of these folks, or being privy to their mindset, I fear that choice may be because NZ is generally considered to be the first place where surface life may restart after a global apocalypse.

Based on this choice, one might easily presume that apparently, the pillaging of Earth (and its inhabitants) isn't enough for these monsters. It seems these people want to be sure that their genes predominate on Earth's surface some 500,000 years in the future, when the steel doors finally creak open to test levels of remaining radioactivity...

Or do they simply not realize that no amount of money will protect them from death, and like ALL us poor people, they WILL die?

Philip Cardella
4h

Oh hell yes. This is a great holiday treat. Thank you!

