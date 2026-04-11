Drezner’s World

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Kathleen Moore's avatar
Kathleen Moore
4h

Love the shoutout to a school I so admire and spend a fair amount of my time talking up as I work with college-searching high schoolers (those from the Northeast need horizons expanded!).

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Katherine Ntiamoah de Martinez's avatar
Katherine Ntiamoah de Martinez
4h

It was a pleasure to have you here at IU! We really enjoyed your perspective.

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