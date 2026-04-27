Drezner’s World

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
16h

"president Trump is being hoisted by so many of his own petards that he is on the receiving end of an atomic wedgie."

I'm definitely going to steal this.

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Selena Long's avatar
Selena Long
16h

Plenty enough *is* orchestrated: inflation, unemployment, low wages, access to education & healthcare, data mining, the wealth gap, US military action, spending priorities, Executive Orders, Project 2025 … and more.

When will we turn all our attention to those who are behind these admitted orchestrations? No wonder everyone behind that podium last night was smiling.

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