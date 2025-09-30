Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
16h

Whether one is president of the U.S. or a manager at a fast food restaurant. If your primary criteria for choosing a person for a position of responsibility is that they just do what you tell them, then the choice was a poor one. With Trump the person on top was already at a low bar.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andrei Petrovitch's avatar
Andrei Petrovitch
16h

Wow. Who knew letting a drunk run an important government agency was a bad idea? 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture