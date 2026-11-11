On Tuesday, Republicans in the House of Representatives managed to stave off the impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. For now, at least. If Hegseth is still around when the new Congress is sworn in, I strongly suspect impeachment will come up again.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, Hegseth held a rare press conference in which he attempted to defend himself. You can watch the whole thing or read the full transcript. But as press stories circulated that Trump was starting to question whether he should step down, anyone who has paid attention to American politics during the Trump era knows what Hegseth needed to do to keep his job. Ever since Brett Kavanaugh salvaged his Supreme Court nomination by acting defiant at his confirmation hearing, the script has been the same: Trump will back his subordinates who demonstrate an absence of shame and a surfeit of bravado on camera.

In following that recipe, Hegseth did not disappoint, acting about as one would expect from a guy who is in way, way over his head. As a result, he told a lot of falsehood — and perhaps one important truth.

The lies first. He asserted in his presser that, “no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defense has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations.” As the New York Times’ John Ismay helpfully fact-checked, however, “one of Mr. Hegseth’s predecessors, William Belknap, was impeached in 1876, even though he resigned before the scheduled vote.”

Similarly, Hegseth claimed that with respect to the soldiers and sailors who executed operation in Iran, Venezuela, and elsewhere, “on the eve of Veterans Day, these resolutions tell every one of them that their service was a crime. Their service was not a crime. These are heroes, and no politician in Washington will tell them otherwise while I hold this office.”

In other words, Hegseth used the prospect of Veteran’s Day to suggest that an attack on him was an attack on the troops. Which is, to use a political science term, complete horseshit.

To my knowledge literally no member of the House of Representatives has expressed any interest in declaring that the troops were in any way targets of prosecution. This is about Hegseth — whom, I might add, has done a splendid job of denigrating the troops though his mismanagement of the Pentagon:

On the Iran war, Hegseth continued to argue that Operation Epic Fury has been an unparalleled success: “by every measure we achieved a historic military victory: under 40 days of sustained combat, more than 13,000 targets struck, their Navy sunk, their Air Force grounded, their defense industrial base gone, more than 80 percent of their nuclear industrial base gone, their military in ruin, the ironclad blockade unbroken…. History will judge the Iran war quite differently than conventional wisdom right now.”

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has addressed this question time and again. This time we’re gonna let Jon Ossoff handle it:

Hegseth further claimed, “These resolutions are a farce. They mock the Constitution, they attack the chain of command, and they criminalize the warfighters who execute lawful orders.” Actually, what mocks the Constitution is Trump unilaterally deciding to launch Operation Epic Fury without even notifying Congress — much less seeking their approval as laws like, you know, the Constitution suggest would be a super-good idea.

Just to add an extra spice to the affair, the Washington Post’s Tara Copp reported that, “A security agent for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned reporters awaiting the start of his first news briefing in six months on Tuesday that they will be physically removed if they do not maintain decorum and act professionally. The unusual warning was a first in recent memory, members of the Pentagon press corps said.”

In other words, Hegseth defended himself on Tuesday through a mix of bravado and intimidation. It worked for now but I’m skeptical about the future. One of the thing the midterms revealed was that a lot of elected Republicans who were used to ruby-red electorates had real problems once it became clear that they were in a competitive election. To some extent Hegseth is going to suffer from the same problem. He’s tangled with Democrats in the past, but he has not had to deal with a Congress controlled by the opposition party. I suspect he will handle it about as well as he handed Ossoff.

That said, among all Hegseth’s lies, half-truths, and exaggerations, there was one sentence that did have some ring of truth:

As for the articles themselves, Iran, the cartels, Maduro, Yemen, every one was a lawful operation ordered by the Commander-in-Chief, then ordered by myself, notified to Congress and executed by American warriors who did their jobs.

Hegseth is correct: everything he has done is a direct result of Donald Trump ordering him to do it. To be clear, Hegseth has advocated for many of these military encounters. His culpability is clear. But the culpability of commander-in-chief Donald Trump is also abundantly clear. Unintentionally, that is Pete Hegseth’s best defense.