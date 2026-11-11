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Susan Sommer's avatar
Susan Sommer
12h

"Not the point of this essay but how does the Democratic leadership in the House not make sure that their members are in the chamber to cast this particular vote?!" This should be the point of another essay. I want to know who those Democrats are and why they failed to show for this critical vote. Wiredog, if you find out, please let me know. At this point, I am outraged - but I want to be sure my outrage is justified. Thank you, Mr. Drezner, for your excellent article.

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
12h

Wasn't there some kind of security issue that prevented some Democrats from getting there on time?

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