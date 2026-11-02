The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World will be rather busy over the next few days with academic dean duties. Since the midterms are happening on Tuesday, it seems like a good idea to jot down my thoughts about how I think the evening will go.

This year I offered some exposure therapy for Democrats: trying to get them to rationally assess the likelihood of a polling miss or a Democratic collapse on Election Day or a Trumpian effort to thwart the election results from mattering. With Election Day upon us, neither the Democratic collapse nor the successful thwarting of election results is happening; more about the polls in a bit.

My take now is pretty simple. The fundamentals, the polls, and the vibes all point in the same direction: a) Democrats handily retaking the House of Representatives — to the tune of 235+ seats; and b) Democrats retaking control of the Senate — not just 51 seats but at a John Fetterman-proof 53+ seats.

The fundamentals are straightforward: the party in power always loses seats in the midterms, particularly second-term midterms. That should hold with particular force in 2026 given President Trump’s abysmal approval numbers, combined with the fact that the mediocre economic numbers compared with January 2025 are due entirely to Trump’s decisions on tariffs and foreign policy. Voters in the northern border and plains states can draw a direct line between Trump’s dumb trade war with Canada and their economic difficulties. Voters in the South and West can do the same with Trump’s horrific immigration policies and dumb actual war with Iran. Throw in the widespread corruption in this administration and even without looking at a poll, the situation looks bad for Republicans.

The polling does not offer the GOP any better news. The generic ballot favors Democrats strongly — by close to 9 points. That is more than enough to get them control over the House. Looking at individual Senate races, Democrats are comfortably ahead in Georgia, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and North Carolina and nervously ahead in Alaska, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas. Indeed, the latest batch of high-quality polls have been even stronger for Democrats. If all these polling averages prove to be accurate, that would give Democrats control of the Senate at 52-48 even if they fail to win any of Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, or South Carolina. And I think they’re gonna win one or more of those seats.

Good Authority’s John Sides reviewed all the academic political science and media models that rely on polls and/or fundamentals and reached a similar conclusion: “All of them forecast a Democratic majority [in the House], although of different sizes. The average is 239 Democratic seats…. The average forecast is for a Democratic majority (52 seats) but there is a wide range of forecasts—from 49 to 56.” So I guess I’m roughly as Democrat-friendly as the median expert.

As for the vibes, well, Democrats should be feeling very good. In the races with the closest margins, Democrats selected really good general-election candidates like James Talarico or Adam Hamilton. It’s in the blue states like Minnesota or Michigan that some of their choices are underperforming — but not enough to cause them to lose.

Meanwhile, GOP’s vibes are horrid. The 2024 media machine that helped Trump has fallen apart. The manosphere has turned on the administration, Fox News ratings have plummeted in the month prior to Election Day, and other conservative news sites are faring badly. In other words, Republicans are tuning out politics — which is not what one would expect if there was some hidden groundswell of GOP support.

Furthermore, it is not like Trump’s final campaign swing went terribly well. The Atlantic’s Jonathan Lemire aptly summarized it: “Modern political history offers few examples of closing arguments that appear more out of touch, self-defeating, or downright bizarre than what Donald Trump has offered his fellow Republicans ahead of next week’s midterm elections.” If corruption is on voters minds as they go to the polls that is bad, bad news for the GOP.

Late last week Politico’s Meredith Lee Hill collected a lot of GOP consultant and strategist quotes and hoo boy, they are ugly:

Republicans are bracing for a brutal election night, convinced they’re set to face some previously unthinkable losses in deep-red Trump territory as key battleground races hang on a knife’s edge. House Republicans are privately discussing not just if they’ll lose their majority, but by how many seats. Imperiled GOP incumbents in once safe districts have been begging party leaders for more money in the final few days to stem the bleeding, according to six people involved in internal conversations, granted anonymity to discuss them. Senate Republicans have found new cause to worry about contests in Ohio, Kansas and other red states. “It could be quite a brutal evening,” said one senior Republican involved in the private conversations, who like others in this article was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “Once the dominoes start falling it becomes hard to stop them.” Some Republican incumbents made an eyebrow-raising emergency decision. They stopped doing their own polling weeks ago as they tried to save every dollar for swaying voters…. One Republican strategist working on midterm races simply responded to a question about the environment with a video of a dumpster on fire that was being swept away by flood waters…. “Any Democrats telling you they aren’t winning the Senate [besides] a couple of seats are sandbagging expectations,” the senior Republican said…. And some Republicans are taking solace in the fact that at least it’ll all soon be over. “I can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said a GOP strategist working on a campaign that is trending toward Democrats. “It might be a semi-truck, but at least I can see it.”

Sprinkle in Lakshya Jain’s word clouds and there are excellent reasons for Democrats to be feeling good about Tuesday evening:

Naturally, that is not how Democrats are feeling, which brings us back to those darn polls: