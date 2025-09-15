This past weekend the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World sojourned to Vancouver, Canada for the 2025 annual meeting of the American Political Science Association. Papers were presented! Papers were discussed! Editors were schmoozed! States of the world were despaired analyzed!

Most readers might want to know what the vibe of the conference was like. The answer to that query is straightforward and obvious: it was pretty grim! The state of the country and the state of the world could best be described as “not great,” and we are all keenly aware of it. The one upside of being among political scientists during this moment is the gallows humor that pervaded the conference.

Rather than belabor the points I have made on this subject in recent weeks, let me take this opportunity to serve up a few conference-specific points that, in all likelihood, will only interest other political scientists.

In no particular order…

First, a specter is haunting political science; the specter of horrible panel chairs. Chairing an APSA panel is the lightest lift at these conferences. Writing a paper is hard; discussing a group of papers is hard. The task of chairing is easy. All that is required is for one to:

Contact the panel prior to the conference to make sure they get their papers sent to the discussant on time;

Briefly introduce the panel;

Keep the paper presenters from running over time; and

Moderate any question and answer that follows.

Not that difficult, right? And yet I was surprised to see what seems like an epidemic of piss-poor chairing. Multiple APSA attendees told me they had not heard from their chair prior to the start of the session. At one panel I attended, the chair only appeared in the assigned conference room at the last minute, possessed zero knowledge of the panelists or the title of their papers, and abjectly failed to keep the paper presenters on schedule. The result was a disorganized set of presentations that left only 5 minutes for Q&A.

Most political scientists attending APSA have a lot of more important things to do than chairing. It is no one’s highest priority. But that does not mean that chairs just have to show up to their panels without lifting a finger. This is particularly true when the panels contain graduate students new to conferencing! Chairs, I beg you: put in the minimal work required, and everyone wins! I attended panels this year where the chairs were attentive, and they made their panels that much better.

Second, we need to reconfigure the conference rooms. The problem here is PowerPoint. Even a decade ago, I’d say maybe a third of all conference presentations had PowerPoint. Now it’s more like ninety percent.

This is not a rant about an overreliance on PowerPoint — the reason it is used so frequently is because it makes these kinds of talks more engaging. But everyone using makes things awkward for the paper presenters sitting in the front facing the audience — because they are frequently sitting in the one place where it’s difficult to see the presentation.

A lot of presenters and discussants solve this by sitting in the front row of the room and only getting up to the podium when it is their turn to speak. And that can be confusing to the audience, particularly during the Q&A. .

I don’t have a great solution to this problem. But I do think it’s a problem.

Finally, holy crap Vancouver is awesome! There should be more conferences in Vancouver, this city is great! The variety of food is amazing. The views are spectacular. And the parks within the city limits are utterly delightful. The highlight of this APSA for me was visiting Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. Walking across the suspension bridge was the right amount of scary. The treetops adventure felt like I was suddenly on the forest moon of Endor. I mean, look at these pictures I took!

It was the perfect break from the conference site. And Vancouver’s tiki bars rock:

Next year’s APSA will be in Boston — and as a local resident, let me just say that it’s gonna take a group effort to surpass Vancouver!