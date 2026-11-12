From the University of Chicago Law School:

Senior Lecturer Richard Allen Posner, a longtime University of Chicago Law School scholar, former federal appellate judge, and pioneer in the field of law and economics, died on November 10. He was 87. Posner, who joined the Law School faculty in 1969 and spent 36 years as a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, is widely considered to be the most influential legal scholar of all time and, during his time on the bench, was considered to be among the most powerful jurists outside the Supreme Court. He authored thousands of court opinions, hundreds of academic articles, and dozens of books, and was a leading scholar of law and economics, a field born and developed at the University of Chicago beginning in the early 20th century. The Law School’s eminence in the field—which brings the tools of economic theory to bear on legal rules and institutions, offering the potential to improve policymaking, market efficiency, and even judicial decision making—is what drew Posner to Chicago. He quickly became a top figure, provoking debate with views about the efficiency of common law and, in 1973, authoring the field’s seminal casebook The Economic Analysis of Law, which is now in its ninth edition.

The laudatory eulogies for Posner will be coming fast and furious over the next week — an they will be well-deserved. Adam Liptak’s New York Times obit explains Posner’s monumental impact on the study and practice of law:

He was, the journalist Gary Rosen wrote in The Wall Street Journal in 2002, “a one-man think tank.” Judge Posner was the most-cited legal scholar in the second half of the 20th century, according to a 2000 study conducted by Fred R. Shapiro, beating the runner-up, Ronald Dworkin, by a factor of almost two. In the casebooks that collect excerpts from judicial opinions and are the basis for much of legal education, Judge Posner’s work was featured for many years more often than that of any other judge. “The differential in terms of total influence on the casebooks between Posner and almost all the other judges is staggering,” the authors of a second study, Mitu Gulati and Veronica Sanchez, wrote in 2002. When Professor Gulati and Stephen J. Choi updated the study this year, they found that little had changed. Judge Posner’s lead remained “astonishing,” they wrote…. In person, he was mild, a little distant and sometimes seemingly indifferent to ordinary social niceties. He was the first to acknowledge his own oddities. “I have exactly the same personality as my cat,” Judge Posner said in a memorable New Yorker profile. “I am cold, furtive, callous, snobbish, selfish and playful, but with a streak of cruelty.” Judge Posner had no patience for the formalism of most legal reasoning and the jargon in most legal writing. Nor was he a fan of originalism, the mode of constitutional interpretation that seeks to unearth the original public meaning of the text of the Constitution. He was more interested in the practical consequences of his decisions.

Posner possessed an insatiable curiosity about the law — and pretty much everything else. As LGM’s Scott Lemieux shrewdly observed, that curiosity rendered him too nimble for any particular ideological silo: “Even before his late-career transition to something like a cautious left-liberalism he was never dogmatic enough to be a viable Supreme Court nominee. And good for him. He wasn’t always right — as he would be the first to concede — but he was usually interesting even if you disagreed with his bottom line, and had a much higher batting average than your typical high-quantity academic superstar.”

Orin Kerr makes a similar point:

Posner affected my own career in three distinct ways.

The first was his 2003 book Public Intellectuals: A Study in Decline. I disagreed with his thesis — which was that public intellectuals had been in decline since the days on John Stuart Mill — but admired his effort to approach the question using the tools of social science. In many ways Posner’s book planted the seed that led to The Ideas Industry.

The second was Posner’s 2011 book on the 2008 financial crisis, A Failure of Capitalism: The Crisis of ’08 and the Descent into Depression. Better books have been written about the subprime mortgage crisis and Great Recession but Posner’s book was published more quickly than any of those — and it was a damn sight better than what had been previously published on the topic. Posner’s argument — that there was no particular villain responsible for what happened other than the system itself — enraged many observers in 2011 but holds up well in retrospect. It influenced my own book on the topic.

The most important way that Posner affected my own career, however, was when he invited me to be the discussant for John Mearsheimer’s The Tragedy of Great Power Politics for the U of C’s Rational Choice workshop. This was a legendary seminar that Posner and Nobel prize-winner Gary Becker held weekly at the University of Chicago. An awful lot of intellectual heavyweights in economics, law, business, and other social sciences attended that seminar, usually savaging whatever was being presented that week. In this instance, they asked Mearsheimer to present his magnum opus — and Becker & Posner asked me — Mearsheimer’s junior colleague at the time — to be the one to savage his arguments as the discussant.

To a junior scholar just finding his bearings in the field, this was a hell of an ask in front of a hell of an audience.

I was pretty stressed about the whole thing — I recall a stress pimple in the middle of my forehead that was so enormous I looked like a married Indian woman. After Mearsheimer gave his remarks and I got through mine, Becker, Posner and all the rest started debating. As I was listening to them, I had an epiphany: they were all extremely smart but I knew more about international relations than they did. And so I started pushing back on some of their arguments. The run-up to that seminar was the last time I ever felt intellectually intimidated. The experience has served me well in my career.

None of us will ever be as productive as Richard Posner. But we can all aspire to be as curious and a thoughtful as him.