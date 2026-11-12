Drezner’s World

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Scottycooks's avatar
Scottycooks
4h

Posner was a brilliant legal mind, but I have loathed the injection of cost/benefit analysis into the law since I was introduced it in Law School in the early 80's. I haven't changed that opinion.

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William Cullerne Bown's avatar
William Cullerne Bown
4h

I only read his work on the criminal process, and that was the exact opposite of curious.

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