This weekend was a horrible one for Jews across the world. I really don’t have much to say about the horrific attacks at Brown University and Bondi Beach beyond the simple declarative statement that no one should require enhanced security to celebrate Hanukkah or any other holiday.

The awful end to the weekend, however, was reading about the killing of Rob Reiner and his wife — and then reading about the ridiculous and offensive lies that Donald Trump posted in commenting upon Reiner’s death.

The entire story is abominable and has the potential to tarnish how we should think of Reiner’s legacy, which would be a tragedy on top of a tragedy. As The Ringer’s Brian Phillips writes:

One of the hardest problems in the field of artistic biography is that death changes how we look at artists. It reframes their work for us. Especially sudden or violent death. A poet dies young, a rock star overdoses, a comedian is murdered, and we can never again see them without looking back through those endings, can never view their art without being conscious of their last moments. We know this is wrong—the artists didn’t know how they were going to die when they were creating the work for which we remember them; the one doesn’t grow out of the other—but it’s human nature to make too much of endings…. I say this in pure selfishness: I don’t want to believe that I’ll never be able to watch Reiner’s movies again without bringing this nightmare to the experience. Losing Reiner is a big enough blow. Losing the joy that lights up his films, the curiosity about people, the affection for humanity, would be too much.

Howard Stern also had some lovely things to say about Reiner on his radio show yesterday:

Therefore, rather than focus on the particulars of Reiner’s death and Trump’s perversion of it, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World would instead like to celebrate Reiner’s iconic contributions to American culture — particularly Gen X culture.

On social media and in the culture mags I will occasionally see debates break out over a director’s best four-film streak — the best four movies directed in a row by a single person. The thing about Reiner is that, at a minimum, he unleashed a terrific five-movie streak of absolute bangers: Stand By Me (1986), The Princess Bride (1987), When Harry Met Sally… (1989), Misery (1990) and A Few Good Men (1992). Each one of these films is a classic. One can stretch this streak to seven by tacking This Is Spinal Tap (1984) and The Sure Thing (1985) onto the start of the list.

This is an incredible run of great films! As Phillips notes: “By my count, in eight years, that’s six bona fide classics (all but The Sure Thing, a very good romantic comedy), one genre more or less invented (the mockumentary, in Spinal Tap), one genre brilliantly revived (the golden-age romantic comedy, in When Harry Met Sally …), three other genres perfected (coming of age in Stand by Me, horror in Misery, courtroom drama in A Few Good Men), and one film that would have created a genre if anyone had figured out how to copy it (The Princess Bride).” My only quibble is that A Few Good Men also qualifies as the Ultimate Dad Movie.

All of these films were released between 1984 and 1992. For Gen Xers, Reiner’s movies shaped our teen and young adult grammar. In that way Reiner’s work is as canonical as Steven Spielberg or George Lucas or Spike Lee’s oeuvres.

How did he do it? Reiner had excellent taste in screenwriters and source material. The writers he worked with included Nora Ephron, William Goldman, Christopher Guest, Stephen King, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and Aaron Sorkin. Not a shabby list! There are so many memorable quotes from great Reiner films that are perfectly delivered — although if I had to pick this would be my favorite Reiner scene for the sheer density of great lines:

Reiner also excelled in his use of actors. He directed some great ones, like Kathy Bates, James Caan, John Cusack, Jack Nicholson, Mandy Patinkin, River Phoenix, Meg Ryan, and Robin Wright. But as Seth Meyers pointed out, “Rob had this reputation for getting the best out of people,” and that comes through in some of the other excellent performances he elicited. After watching The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes seemed like a terrific leading man, and yet no one else ever casted him for that kind of performance. Reiner elicited a touching performance from Andre the Giant! Demi Moore did not always choose the best material after Ghost, but she shines in A Few Good Men. Indeed, that entire cast is chock-full of character actors who knocked it out of the park, from Kevin Pollak to Kevin Bacon to Kiefer Sutherland to Wolfgang Bodison to Noah Wyle.

Reiner’s films after The American President were not quite as good — but he thankfully also started acting again, killing it in small but memorable roles. And as everyone who knew him said in the aftermath of his killing, he seemed like a genuine, happy mensch.

2025 has not been a great year by any stretch of the imagination. Reiner’s death punctuates that fact — but rather than dwell on that, I’m going to watch This Is Spinal Tap for the first time in years. That seems like the best way to remember Rob Reiner.