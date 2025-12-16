Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Double-A's avatar
Double-A
1d

A wonderful heartfelt tribute to a truly accomplished and creative man!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Julia's avatar
Julia
1d

The political violence in unnatural deaths extends to artists.🙏🙏🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture