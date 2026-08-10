Drezner’s World

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gold's avatar
gold
1d

"The leopards haven't eaten *all* the faces..."

On the occasions where I did get all the way through his columns -- instead of being blinded by rage part of the way through -- I would always ask myself, "Why? Why do they print this?" Every time it was the same "well, my side is imperfect but the other side is imperfect in ways that I don't like and they're wrong anyway so there".

But make a case!

I do not see this as a great loss. After all, it's not like he's selling out; the shelves have been empty the whole time.

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Adam Gurri's avatar
Adam Gurri
1d

His Keeperman interview last year was one among many confirmations that the man could absolutely not be trusted to do anything but launder outright Nazis. I am glad he’s leaving the NYT and suspect CBS is on the brink of failure, so all the more glad that’s his next stop.

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