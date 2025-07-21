Yesterday marked six months into Donald Trump’s second term as president. 12.5% into his second administration, Trump provided a self-assessment that was mostly delusional — but contained one inarguable piece of truth:

Let’s start with the delusional parts of Trump’s post.

Is Trump responsible for “ending numerous wars of Countries not related to us other than through Trade and/or, in certain cases, friendship”? Um, no. One U.S.-brokered peace deal — between Rwanda and the DRC — did get signed in the Oval Office. But despite Trump’s promises the Russo-Ukrainian War has not ended, nor has the wars in the greater Middle East subsided. Indeed, under Trump the United States has used force twice in the Persian Gulf region already, with minimal success. Trump backed down against the Houthis and failed to halt Iran’s nuclear program. Trump’s threats to use military and economic coercion elsewhere has not netted the United States Greenland or the Panama Canal zone. In other words, Trump’s second-term foreign policy has been neither peaceful nor successful!

Is the United States the “‘hottest’ and most respected Country anywhere in the World”? No, and it’s not close, Pew’s recent global surveys provide the falsification here. In their poll of how others think of the United States, they find, “Overall ratings of the United States have declined in 15 nations since last spring, including drops of 20 percentage points or more in Mexico, Sweden, Poland and Canada.” Why is this? “Trump receives mostly negative ratings in a new Pew Research Center survey of 24 nations. More than half in 19 of these countries say they lack confidence in Trump’s leadership of world affairs.” I don’t think those numbers add up to “respect.” Little wonder that Pew also finds that, “views of the U.S. have become more negative while views of China have turned more positive.

So is there any truth in Trump’s post? Yes, in one big way. He is not wrong when he writes, “it’s being hailed as one of the most consequential periods of any president.” Here is the New York Times’ Peter Baker:

Fluoride was introduced into drinking water starting in 1945. The flu vaccine was first made available to the general public a year later. Fuel efficiency standards for cars were adopted in 1975. Such innovations long ago became stitched into the fabric of American life, largely accepted by most Americans who came to rely on them or gave them little thought. That is, until President Trump and his team came along and began methodically rolling back widespread practices and dismantling long-established institutions. It should come as no surprise that Mr. Trump would try to undo much of what President Joseph R. Biden Jr. did over the past four years. What is so striking in Mr. Trump’s second term is how much he is trying to undo changes that happened years and even decades before that. At times, it seems as if he is trying to repeal much of the 20th century. On matters big and small, Mr. Trump has hit the rewind button. At the broadest level, he has endeavored to reverse the globalization and internationalism that have defined U.S. leadership around the globe since World War II, under presidents of both parties. But even at a more prosaic level, it has become evident that Mr. Trump, 79, the oldest president ever inaugurated, simply prefers things the way he remembers them from his youth, or even before that.

Okay, maybe, technically, that exerpt does not qualify as “hailed.” But Trump and Baker and I would agree that Trump’s first six months as president have been extremely consequential.

Baker’s story undersells what Trump hath wrought on the American polity, however. The most striking aspect of the past six months is that almost every single countervailing institution in the United States has knuckled under to Donald Trump’s whims. Republicans in Congress ranging from Lisa Murkowski to the House Freedom Caucus have acquiesced in the face of MAGA pressure. The GOP-dominated Supreme Court has awarded Trump legal victory after legal victory in response to lower court resistance to some of his administration’s more illegal and/or outrageous state actions. A lot of high-profile law firms have cut deals with the Trump White House, as have media outlets and social media companies looking to ingratiate themselves with a capricious commander in chief. Even some universities have demonstrated a willingness to bend the knee in response to administration pressure.

It has been this institutional acquiescence more than anything else that has been the biggest surprise of Trump’s second term to date. This has been legitimately surprising because — and I cannot stress this enough — all of the Trump administration’s actions have been unpopular with the American people.

Trump’s polling remains underwater regardless of which aggregator one likes. When Americans are asked about specific issues, their support of Trump actually declines further. Politico’s recent poll on Trump’s tariff policies reveals that even a quarter of MAGA supporters believe that the president’s tariffs hurt the U.S. ability to negotiate better deals with other countries. According to G. Elliott Morris, Trump is underwater on every major issue polled — and this does not include his inept handling of the Epstein Files, where he is super-unpopular:

The latest AP-NORC poll also has little love for Trump: “49% of adults feel Trump’s policies have done more to hurt them. One quarter feel Trump’s policies have helped, and another quarter say they have not been impacted.” Outside of Republicans, no one is happy with Trump’s leadership and most believe Trump is the opposite of a populist:

Trump’s unpopularity is not helped by GOP and Trump administration incompetence at policymaking. When Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth isn’t accidentally texting top secret information to reporters, he is burning through DoD advisors. National Guard troops who were deployed to Los Angeles described, “low morale and deep concern that the deployment may hurt recruitment for the state-based military force for years to come,” according to the New York Times. The One Big Beautiful Bill was passed by Congress but is a nightmare for deficit hawks. Even the DOGE team now acknowledges that the federal government was more efficient than they thought.

All of the above are just the short-run effects of Trump’s first six months. I must reluctantly concur with Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman that the enshittification of American hegemony has begun. Over the long term, the erosion of the U.S. pillars of power will accelerate, damaging the U.S. national interest.

This is the real puzzle: given Trump’s unpopularity, how has he been able to implement an entire suite of unpopular policies? I think there are three drivers of this depressing outcome.

First, tariffs and Epstein aside, the MAGA base has been mostly okay with what Trump has been doing. He has hemorrhaged some support from his base but not a lot. Furthermore, that base has been primed to turn on even traditionally bipartisan policies, such as funding for NPR or combatting AIDS in Africa. In a political moment when Trump has defined the enemy as domestic in nature and Trump officials openly advocate for less bipartisan policies, the base is all that matters until the next election.

Second, Trump has been able and willing to violate laws and norms to threaten anyone who stands in his way. Not even Elon Musk is immune from Trump trying to weaponize the government against him. And with the support of Republicans in Congress and on the Supreme Court, Trump can push the boundaries of weaponizing the government to the maximum.

Third, and perhaps most dispiriting, none of Trump’s actions have inspired the kind of social blowback that would cause dissension within the GOP ranks. The unpopularity of MAGA is real, but far too many Americans are isolated, exhausted, and distracted to take collective action in a way that pressures Trump. Even capital markets seem distracted. Furthermore, the erosion of trust in all of these countervailing institutions makes it hard for even Trump’s political opponents to mount a vigorous defense of them.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World finds itself in rare agreement with Donald Trump: his first six months of his second term have been extremely consequential. The problem is they have been consequentially awful.