Even US invasions planned, staffed, and organized by "the best and the brightest" in time go FUBAR, as post-WWII history can readily attest. Now, if the tRump misfits and fuck-ups reckon that THEY have a handle on carrying out a "successful" military invasion of a sovereign country that demonstrably is NOT a threat to the US, we truly are in deep shit. Belief in their own competency and reasoning when evidence to the contrary is so palpable and firmly established is a recipe for monumental failure and consequences far beyond the control of the tRump gang.

But, as has been true since tRump 2.0 kicked off in late January, who's to stop them? As gangs of militarized goon squads terrorize many of our cities, the courts can only do so much, as rulings go ignored and squadristi move elsewhere to conduct violent operations. And where is Congress as the DOD, under orders originating SOMEWHERE from within the WH, but in tRump's name, whip up the military in a reprise of the Monroe Doctrine something-something?

The worst part of all these tRumpy initiatives, from tariffs, mass deportations, military adventurism, purging of the Civil Service, etc., is that so little thought — pure thought — has been given to the outcomes of these actions, both near- and long-term; and surely as god made little green apples, the killings and war-mongering in the Caribbean is heading for FUBAR territory quick-smart, OLC memos notwithstanding.

I think the WHY THE FUCK ARE WE REALLY DOING THIS question has some bearing on the situation. I read a blog yesterday that tries to get to the bottom of it all. Where is the intelligence coming from regarding Venezuela? I guess you’ll be shocked to hear it appears to be a situation Americans have become painfully familiar with - some asshole with an ax to grind gets visibility within the halls of American power and voila! We have a reason to trash another country based on their “insider knowledge”. It’s even more grotesque because it’s all tied up with the losers from 2020 (Rudy, Sidney Powell, Patrick Byrne, etc). A wild ride. You can read it all here. https://jonathanlarsen.substack.com/p/trump-got-venezuela-intel-from-team?

