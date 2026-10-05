Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
Oct 5

I always suspected that the public could support tariffs because those who benefit from them make a lot of noise while those who are harmed by them do not suffer as severely even though they are far more numerous. Furthermore explanations of why tariffs are damaging are a bit too wonkish for many voters.

But glory be Trump's marvellous political skills look like they may have poisoned the US public's attitudes to tariffs for a generation. This Australian follows US politics closely and I note that while I have seen some courageous (that is politically suicidal) Republicans trying to justify the Iranian fiasco I haven't heard of any of them suggesting that tariffs are a great money earner that is helping the US economy and leading to an American industrial boom.

My guess is that politically aware economists (if they exist) must be quietly delighted.

Reply
Share
CL's avatar
CL
Oct 5

Helpful view of the G20 trade talks, and thanks for illuminating the Axios spin. Not sure what Ms Brown was thinking but a non-binding framework is not an “agreement”. Perhaps she was just parroting Greer’s words. I didn’t read the whole Axios article (it’s behind a paywall) but perhaps Greer was the only one she talked to at the event … certainly sounds like USTR talking points.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture