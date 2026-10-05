One of the underreported elements of the Trump administration’s policy agenda that is killing them as the midterms approach is their trade agenda. As previously noted, the galactically stupid trade war with Canada has unified the Great White North while enraging voters in Maine, New Hampshire, Ohio, Michigan, and Kansas.

From the perspective of the Trump administration, however, the current moment is just the pain before the gain. In attempting to rewrite the rules of the global game, they might argue, it will take time for other trading states to adapt to the new U.S. positions. Once that adaptation occurs, however, the gain will exceed the pain.

I have long argued that Trump’s team is particularly ill-suited to make this kind of argument — but Axios’ Courtney Brown argues that other countries are now getting on board the Trump trade train

More countries are buying into a core piece of President Trump's argument about what is broken in global trade, even as his tariffs rattle the world economy. G20 trade officials are in Milwaukee this week, where they announced a new agreement to tackle the global steel glut. The “Milwaukee Framework” calls on countries to curb market-distorting subsidies and step up monitoring of steel imports and trade circumvention. It also endorses “evidence-based actions” against excess capacity, including possibly tariffs. That agreement follows a broader acknowledgment at the G20 finance ministers meeting in Asheville, N.C., in September. The U.S. and nearly every other G20 economy there agreed that large, persistent trade imbalances can harm other countries. They signed on to a statement that asked nations with big surpluses to address policies that leave them overly reliant on exports for growth…. For decades, governments have warned about distortions in global trade, including excess steel production. What is changing: the willingness to acknowledge the damage to domestic industries and protect them. “Most countries agree with these global issues, people agree with the diagnosis, but they’re loath to action,” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told reporters on the sidelines of the conference. He said the Milwaukee agreement “couldn’t have happened in 2015.” “All these other countries — they know that if they want to continue to have access to the U.S. market, we need to adjust the international system,” Greer said. “As we come with creative ideas and new structures and cohesive plans, they’re coming on board.”

Now there are a couple of problems with Greer’s rhetoric and Brown’s reporting.

First off, as someone who lived through the whole Bretton Woods II era and Great Recession era, I’m pretty sure the United States tried to address China’s significant trade surplus on multiple occasions in the past. Circa 2005 is was all about macroeconomic imbalances; circa 2010 it was all about attempting quantitative restriction if trade surpluses exceeded a certain amount. Greer might be correct that such a deal could not have happened in 2015, it’s not for a lack of trying.

Second off, most of the coverage of the G20 meeting did not jibe with the Axios report. Consider, for example, how Politico’s Oliver Ward and Koen Verhelst covered it:

President Donald Trump wants U.S. allies to unite against China’s trade tactics. He got a fresh reminder this week about how much his tariffs are making that a harder sell. At the annual G20 trade ministers meeting in Milwaukee, the U.S. asked the world’s other top economies for help addressing four U.S. trade priorities, including combating a glut of low-cost Chinese manufactured products and forced labor in supply chains. It secured consensus on just one of those priorities, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Thursday — on language condemning the weaponization of food trade…. The divisions underscore the challenges the Trump administration faces trying to secure buy-in for its global trade priorities — particularly vis-a-vis China — after spending the better part of two years hammering traditional allies with a steady tide of tariffs. Trump’s recent stances, from a chummy summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to a push to expand U.S. steel supply beyond the country’s current demand, only add to the doubts. A European Union official, granted anonymity to speak candidly about the closed door discussions, agreed that Trump’s blanket tariffs on steel, aluminum and other manufacturing sectors “negatively impact” efforts to coordinate on an issue like China’s flood of exports, which much of the West otherwise agree on…. European countries did not agree to sign onto anything binding to combat the problem this week in Wisconsin. Instead, a 28-country coalition unveiled a framework Wednesday that outlined measures countries could take to bolster monitoring of steel supplies, curb harmful subsidies and erect trade defenses. [Polish Finance and Economy Minister Andrzej] Domański said in an interview Thursday that the international steel trade framework is completely optional for the countries that adopted it…. Many G20 countries are still smarting from Trump tariffs adopted over the summer on more than 80 countries, which the administration justified by claiming their governments haven’t done enough to combat forced labor in their supply chains. Countries have argued that the forced labor tariffs are just a pretense for the White House to rebuild the tariff regime that was hollowed out by a February Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of the president’s previous “reciprocal” tariffs.

Finally, it’s worth noting that Americans are certainly not buying into the Trump trade agenda — just the opposite. The Chicago Council on Global Affairs just released their annual survey about public attitudes on U.S. foreign policy. And you will be shocked to learn that Americans really don’t like tariffs:

Eight in 10 Americans (81%) say the tariffs have been bad for the cost of living in the United States—the issue that a plurality of Americans (37%) say is the most important issue to their vote in the upcoming midterm elections. The view that tariffs have been bad for the cost of living includes overwhelming majorities of Democrats (94%) and Independents (86%), as well as six in 10 Republicans (62%)…. Rather than pursuing a trade war, Americans have increasingly supported engagement with China in recent polls. A majority of Americans (57%) say the United States should undertake friendly cooperation and engagement with China, while 40 percent prefer a policy of actively limiting the growth of China’s power. Two-thirds of Democrats (68%) and six in 10 Independents (61%) favor engagement, while a majority of Republicans (55%) continue to 35 favor a policy of actively working to limit the growth of China’s power. Republican attitudes have shifted notably over the past year. Four in 10 Republicans (43%) favor pursuing friendly cooperation and engagement with China, up from a third (33%) in 2025 and representing the highest support for engagement among Republicans since 2019.

So, on the whole, Trump’s trade agenda is alienating allies and angering the American public.

Other than that, things are going great.