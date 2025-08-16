It would be safe to say that the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World does not eagerly look forward to writing about Israel. This is due to the many reasons I delineated back in the fall of 2023. However, I am increasingly finding myself compelled to write about Israel. At the liberalism conference I attended for the past few days, something that the author Suketu Mehta said in his keynote address kept ringing in my ears: “A writer, even by staying silent, is lying.”

The truth is that I’ve been too quiet about Israel for too long.

This is a roundabout way of saying that I wrote something that Politico published this weekend: ”Americans Are Changing Their Views of Israel. That’s a Problem.” Here is the gist of the argument:

By any objective analysis, the state of Israel is safer and more secure now than it was prior to Hamas’ brutal attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. Israel’s ongoing campaign in Gaza has left Hamas a shell of its former self. Beyond the occupied territories, however, Israel has also weakened a bevy of neighboring states and militias. Its precision attacks on Hezbollah crippled that Iranian-backed militia. Syria’s civil war ended with the fall of Bashar Assad and the enlargement of Israel’s buffer zone in that country. Its most recent attack on Iran decapitated the Revolutionary Guard’s leadership — and dragged the United States into a Middle East conflict on Israel’s side. Strategically and militarily, Israel is more powerful in the Middle East now than at any time in this century. The price Israel has paid for these military successes, however, is considerable. The erosion of public support could have long-lasting effects on Israel and its relationship with vital allies…. For most of this century, Israel and its allies have fought desperately to avoid any comparison with apartheid-era South Africa, recognizing that such an association would harm Israel’s standing in the world. For all its sins, however, the Afrikaaner government was never accused of fomenting a genocide. Israel’s government now risks being lumped together with Rwanda’s Hutu regime, Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge, Mao’s China and, yes, Nazi Germany. The question to ask is whether, in a world of dissolving norms, the genocide label matters anymore. But however you answer it, the very fact that the discussion is taking place is a sign of a significant shift in political tectonics that should be worrisome both for Israelis and American supporters of Israel.

You will have to read the whole thing to see why I am making this argument.

There is not much more to say about my piece other than to point out that the situation has worsened even since I finished drafting it. Now former IDF generals are saying out loud about Palestinians “They need a Nakba now and then.” And the Netanyahu government has opened negotiations with South Sudan to ethnically cleanse Gaza and move Palestinians there to one of the poorest country in the world as a final solution to their Gaza problem.

Thanks to the good folks at Politico for asking me to write this, and for ensuring that so many hyperlinks are embedded in the article for evidentiary support. And many thanks to my Fletcher School colleagues Nadim Rouhana and Alex de Waal, both of whom have already written about the situation in Gaza at length (and both of whom are referenced in my column).

Please, do read the whole essay over at Politico. At this rate I’m pretty sure I will write about Israel again before 2027.