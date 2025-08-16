Drezner’s World

Michael Gee
18h

I read your article and, well, enjoyed isn't the right word, but I hope you know what I mean. Anecdata: My fellow senior regular golf partners are apolitical folks of the "they all suck" school. One day a week ago, one of them, out of the bliue, said "I know we don't talk politics here, and I like that, but I have to say what's happening in Gaza is genocide." The others agreed. This sentiment may run deeper than just among the politically involved.

Carly
18h

Count me among the number of American Jews that feel the way you do. Excellent piece.

I think a lot - especially as I watch news in multiple languages - about how Israel has had a Trump longer than we've had a Trump. I look at their protest movement and ours. Every day I hope we are getting closer to all choosing differently.

