Say, remember a month ago, when the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World observed that Trump lacked a credible military option on Iran? In January I concluded, “U.S. military options towards Iran are more circumscribed than they were even back in June — in no small part because the U.S. has deployed those assets elsewhere.” In other words, when Trump threatened Iran last month, he lacked the capabilities in the region to follow through on any military threats.

That is no longer the case.

The New York Times reported yesterday that, “The rapid buildup of U.S. forces in the Middle East has progressed to the point that President Trump has the option to take military action against Iran as soon as this weekend, administration and Pentagon officials said, leaving the White House with high-stakes choices about pursuing diplomacy or war.” The Financial Times reports that Trump will decide in the next ten days whether the United States strikes Iran or cuts a deal with the mullahs. And Axios reports thar, “The Trump administration is closer to a major war in the Middle East than most Americans realize.”

So is Trump gonna attack Iran again or what?

I didn’t think that Trump would bomb Iran last summer, and boy was I proven to be wrong, so my track record on this question is not great. On the other hand, all of these moves sure seem to confirm that last summer’s bombing did not accomplish its stated goal of knocking out Iran’s nuclear program. Indeed, it can’t have achieved that goal if Trump now needs to threaten force again over Iran’s nuclear program:

There are several reasons to believe that Trump will not follow through on these threats, including:

A one-and-done military strike — Trump’s preferred military option — won’t work this time. We’re at this point because Trump’s attempt to do this very thing last summer did not work.

The aftermath would be very messy. Iran’s regime has never demonstrated a willingness o concede on core elements of its nuclear program. It is not obvious Iran’s regime would fall in response to an air campaign. Furthermore, there is no clear alternative that would emerge if it collapses.

The Gulf states don’t want a massive escalation — which this would be. Iran still has formidable missile capacities and the Gulf states are likely to be targeted in retaliation. That might explain why they’re refusing to allow U.S. forces to use their airspace.

A sustained operation against Iran would be domestically unpopular. Three polls last month showed very limited U.S. public support for attacking Iran in response to its crackdown of protestors, for example.

Trump could still be viewing all of this as a coercive bargaining exercise. If Iran even makes a token gesture of acquiescence, Trump could still walk away claiming a big win even if, as with Greenland, no appreciable concessions were actually made.

On the other hand… I am starting to hear plans that sound plausibly Trumpish enough to make me wonder if he might pull the trigger. The Wall Street Journal’s Alexander Ward reports out on one scenario:

President Trump is weighing an initial limited military strike on Iran to force it to meet his demands for a nuclear deal, a first step that would be designed to pressure Tehran into an agreement but fall short of a full-scale attack that could inspire a major retaliation. The opening assault, which if authorized could come within days, would target a few military or government sites, people familiar with the matter said. If Iran still refused to comply with Trump’s directive to end its nuclear enrichment, the U.S. would respond with a broad campaign against regime facilities—potentially aimed at toppling the Tehran regime.

This is not a great coercive bargaining strategy — the thing is, I completely believe that Trump thinks it’s a great coercive bargaining strategy. Furthermore:

Trump’s perception that his past military actions have been successful might embolden him to take riskier action this time around as well.

As with Venezuela, there is little love in the region for the current theocratic regime in Iran — which means the international blowback from attacking might be muted.

The Venezuela operation succeeded because of superior intelligence. The U.S. intel on Iran might not be great, but maybe Trump thinks he can rely on superior Israeli intelligence.

The massive military buildup creates its own bias towards action. Assembling this much military power and then choosing not to use it could reinforce the TACO (Trump Always Chickens Out) label that has emerged over the past year, and Trump hates that label.

As for public opinion, I doubt such an attack would split Trump’s MAGA base.

So I don’t really know. The only thing I do know is that this is exactly the kind of war of choice that Trump claimed to disdain when he was on the campaign trail.

A sustained bombing campaign of Iran seems like a stupid idea that has not been vetted or discussed in public enough for Trump to do it. But he’s taken risky actions before and emerged unscathed. Maybe he’s just trying to convince the Iranians that he’s just crazy enough to do it. The problem is that he is dumb enough and unconstrained enough to do it.