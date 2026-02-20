Drezner’s World

Dan Ross
The sudden abandonment of our Kurdish allies and pullout of U.S. forces from Syria is a sign that Trump is serious about attacking Iran. US troops in Syria would be low-hanging fruit for an Iranian response.

David Pancost
Iran's a big country. 92M people. 636K square miles. Technologically sophisticated enough to sell weapons to Russia. NVN & SVN together had some 26M people & covered 128 square miles. Germany in 1940 had 70M people & depended on horses to keep its armies supplied. Bombing Iran won't induce cooperation anymore than Russia's bombing Ukraine has, & we haven't the military capacity to invade & subdue the place. If we're lucky, it'll be a one & done & Trump'll declare victory. If we're not, it'll be godawful bloody debacle.

