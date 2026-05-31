Exactly 24 hours prior to this newsletter being published, the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World was holding a half-day retreat to discuss topics for future newsletters, including:

What the hell has happened to international relations theory?

What are the signs that Vladimir Putin thinks he is losing the war with Ukraine?

Why is the Trump administration engaged in a full-fledged strategic retreat across the Pacific Rim?

Hey, did a tree hit the house?

Okay, that last one was not originally on the staff agenda. The thing is, it really did feel like something pretty big had hit my house. After a loud boom and then a house shake, everything went back to normal.

The weather was absolutely wretched in the New England region yesterday, so my hard-working spouse speculated it was a thunderclap. But although it was raining, thunderclaps usually come in clusters, and that was not what this was.

Inspecting the perimeter of the house, I noticed neighbors also going outside and doing something similar around their domiciles. And that was when it occurred to me that maybe social media might prove some explanatory leverage.

This was an uncertain proposition. The fragmentation of social media and the rise of “truth decay” has been a persistent trend that seemed to accelerate when Twitter That Was partially imploded.

As multiple researchers have noted, there is a crowding-out effect on most social media networks, in which, “a given user's lower-quality news posts consistently attract more user engagement than their higher-quality content—even on left-leaning platforms.”

I am happy to report, however, that in this particular instance my social networks did come through, confirming that this was a phenomenon that stretched beyond my little hamlet:

Within the hour, “Boston Boom” was trending on Bluesky. It became clear that whatever had happened, folks all along the Massachusetts coast stretching down to Providence had heard something, And it also prompted a really good writer to corroborate my query!

Thankfully, links to mainstream media explanations diffused far more rapidly than any disinformation or conspiracy theory — at least on my feed:

Reports of an explosion from people across New England Saturday afternoon sent police agencies and others scrambling to understand what caused a double boom that shook buildings in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The American Meteor Society said that the booms heard about 2:30 p.m. were actually caused by a meteor about 3 feet wide entering the atmosphere around the New Hampshire border with Massachusetts, north of Boston. Robert Lunsford, the Fireball Program Monitor with the society, said the group received dozens of reports from Delaware to Montreal with people either hearing the double boom, feeling the ground shake or seeing the fireball — which he said looks like a shooting star in the daytime sky. “It was definitely bigger than a normal fireball, about a yard wide,” he said…. People in a handful of states posted on social media about feeling the buildings they were in shaking. Several videos posted on X also captured what sounded like two quick booms, with no fire, smoke or other visual causes.

Indeed, even Xitter proved to be useful in explaining what had happened.

One of the selection effects in punditry — particularly in 2026 — is focusing on negative shocks and negative trends. And let’s be honest, there’s a lot of that going around in 2026. But there are good news stories as well, cases in which a system works. This was a case in which something mysterious happened and, via social media, it got explained.

So think of this post as like one of those instances in which your plane takes off and lands on schedule. Perhaps too rare these days — but worth valuing when it happens!