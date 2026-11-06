As I argued in both The System Worked and The Ideas Industry, the most dangerous intellectual position for a political pundit is to take an optimistic position and be proven wrong. So the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World was a bit nervous about forecasting a strong Democratic Party outcome this past Sunday. Even as someone who offered aversion therapy for those convinced their hopes would be dashed, the actual outcome was rather extraordinary.
I’ve already discussed what U.S. foreign policy will look like over the next two years. But, full disclosure, that Foreign Affairs essay was written the week before the actual election. We wrote it with the expectation that Democrats would have a good night — but they had the greatest night in the last half-century. What does that mean for American politics?
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The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World can offer two variations of some answers. The first is all the media whoring I did after the midterms. I talked to KCRW (go to the 12-minute mark).
And this is what I told the Fletcher School:
And this is what I told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs:
Consider the rest of this post my attempt at a real-time answer to the question of how the midterm results affect the state of the world.
In no particular order:
The most immediate effect is to appreciate that the Democratic Party did not just secure majorities in both houses of Congress — they cemented majorities for the next four years at least. Dems will have at least 54 seats in the Senate and my money is on them picking up the Alaska and Mississippi seats as well. With a 56-seat majority and a glance at the 2028 Senate map, it’s pretty clear that even a good GOP night does not net them a six-seat swing. This holds with even greater force in the House of Representatives, where the Dems are likely to win 260 seats. They will lose some of those seats during the next cycle — but with Trump being president for the next two years I’m not expecting a renewed burst of enthusiasm for the GOP. This makes the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination that much more enticing — and the 2028 Republican nomination that much more challenging. If a Democrat wins in 2028 they know they’ll have a more cooperative legislative branch. For Republicans, not so much.