As I argued in both The System Worked and The Ideas Industry, the most dangerous intellectual position for a political pundit is to take an optimistic position and be proven wrong. So the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World was a bit nervous about forecasting a strong Democratic Party outcome this past Sunday. Even as someone who offered aversion therapy for those convinced their hopes would be dashed, the actual outcome was rather extraordinary.

I’ve already discussed what U.S. foreign policy will look like over the next two years. But, full disclosure, that Foreign Affairs essay was written the week before the actual election. We wrote it with the expectation that Democrats would have a good night — but they had the greatest night in the last half-century. What does that mean for American politics?

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World can offer two variations of some answers. The first is all the media whoring I did after the midterms. I talked to KCRW (go to the 12-minute mark).

And this is what I told the Fletcher School:

And this is what I told the Chicago Council on Global Affairs:

Consider the rest of this post my attempt at a real-time answer to the question of how the midterm results affect the state of the world.

In no particular order: