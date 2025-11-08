Drezner’s World

Timothy Burke
8h

For a long time, mention of "emergency powers" in various Cold War delegations of authority to the executive have worried various observers. "What if someday there's a president who abuses such delegation," they wondered. A wide range of mainstream commenters said, "Oh, don't worry, there are a lot of checks and balances and besides Americans don't elect people inclined to authoritarianism." Well, now we know who was right in all those arguments.

It's bigger than the US, also. "Permanent emergency" is such a classic enabling device for authoritarians both in reality and in fiction that it's almost embarrassing that we are not only watching it happen but that it isn't the major issue being discussed (as Daniel notes in this entry). It's like watching an episode of Columbo where we actually see the murder committed but for once Columbo insists on pursuing another suspect.

Paul
6h

Indeed, Squitieri's argument gets it precisely back to front. It is not that the executive gets to do anything unless congress acts to veto it. Rather the legislative acts first, and the president can veto. It is the priority of law over executive order that is the core meaning of rule of law.

A simple comparison. Roosevelt, responding to the true emergency of the great depression, took sweeping executive actions BUT congress passed the Emergency Banking Act which apparently took eight hours to pass and be signed. The difference is that FDR had majorities in congress that Trump only pretends (hallucinates) to have. Saying that the President can act to any degree and any length of time until congress vetos him or her, completely inverts the constitutional order and any constitutional scholar who doesn't recognize this is arguing in bad faith.

