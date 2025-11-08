On Wednesday the Supreme Court heard oral arguments about the Trump administration’s dubious use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to dramatically increase tariffs over the past nine months. You can read the assessments of how those arguments went from the New York Times, Politico, International Economics Law and Policy Blog, and SCOTUSBlog.

The New York Times’ John Guida interviewed Jack Goldsmith about the oral arguments. Goldsmith, who is more sympathetic to the Trump administration’s case than most constitutional lawyers, nonetheless acknowledged the massive policy implications if the government were to win this case:

One important line came from Justice Gorsuch, who through argument and government concessions seemed to establish two important points. First, the government’s IEEPA argument is massively broad and would allow a different president to impose a 50 percent tariff on gas-powered cars and auto parts to address a climate change emergency originating abroad. This and other questions established that the government’s arguments entailed sweeping power under IEEPA over the national economy. Second, there are effectively no checks on this power. Congress as a practical matter cannot rein it in, since to do so it would have to override an inevitable presidential veto with two-thirds majorities in both chambers of Congress, which it will not foreseeably be able to do. The bottom line implication for me was that the court, if it buys the government’s arguments, must accept that presidents will have this enormously broad, multifaceted economic power basically forever.

That seems like a big deal.

As Guida and Goldsmith note, the primary constitutional points revolved around the nondelegation doctrine (“the idea that there are limits on Congress’s power to delegate its legislative power to the president”) and the major questions doctrine (”Congress must use clear language to authorize executive actions with vast economic and political significance”).

That’s all well and good, but what kept haunting me was a question that neither of those doctrines addressed. See, for IEEPA, the president must determine that there is a national emergency to justify its invocation. But the Trump administration cited persistent trade deficits to justify its “liberation day” tariffs — not exactly an acute emergency! For additional tariffs imposed on Brazil a few months ago, the Trump administration somehow concluded that the Brazilian government’s prosecution of former president Jair Bolsonaro was a national emergency. And more recently, the administration invoked IEEPA again in response to a political ad from the Ontario government that quoted Ronald Reagan expressing skepticism about tariffs.

I may be just a distinguished simple professor of international politics, but I reckon that a political ad does not rise to the level of a national emergency.

My point here is that this administration cannot go a day without seeing a national emergency, and in far too many cases the claim of such an emergency is empirically dubious at best and outright lying at worst.

This came up in an exchange between two conservative constitutional lawyers — Stanford University’s Michael McConnell and Catholic University’s Chad Squitieri — in a Politico debate moderated by Ankush Khardori that preceded oral arguments. McConnell filed an amicus brief opposing the administration’s invocation of IEEPA; Squitieri filed a brief in favor. And this part of their exchange really stood out:

McConnell: When Congress added the words “unusual and extraordinary” when it drafted IEEPA, those words did not appear in the Trading with the Enemy Act. They were added specifically in response to President Nixon’s use of TWEA in a way which Congress disapproved of. Those are new words. They are in there. And even if we give the president a significant dollop of deference — even with deference, there is no way that the trade deficit problem can be seen as unusual and extraordinary. [Trump’s] description of it in the executive order is that it has been persistent. And he talks about it, uses data going back decades. “Persistent” is practically the antonym of unusual and extraordinary. Even with massive deference, I don’t see how any court could come to the conclusion that these trade deficits are unusual or extraordinary. Squitieri: I do think that emergency situations can arise from things that take a long time to develop, but at some point, we do reach a tipping point. Imagine if we were in a boat, for example, and we sprung a light leak. Initially, that might not be an emergency, but if we let the leak build up over and over, over time, we might very well soon find ourselves in an emergency. McConnell: Is there any evidence we have come to a tipping point? Squitieri: Yes, that emergency declaration made by the president of the United States. McConnell: Is there any evidence that we have come to a tipping point? I’m not asking what the president said. Squitieri: Yes, a presidential emergency declared by the president of the United States, who was elected by the American people, to make those types of statutory declarations. I understand that Professor McConnell’s business clients disagree with the president’s factual determination, but those businesses were not elected president of the United States. Congress is also empowered, of course, to override the president’s decision. Congress was also elected, and Congress has not overridden that tenet.

Squitieri’s argument is extraordinary: the only necessary condition to empirically ascertain a national emergency is for the President of the United States to declare it to be an emergency. Furthermore, such a declaration cannot be falsified or legally challenged by anyone except Congress. Apparently, only elected officials can be the arbiter of national emergency truths.

Needless to say the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has huge issues with Squitieri’s tautological reasoning. And I am far from the only one. The fact that this issue was barely discussed in oral arguments also irked Paul Krugman:

I am somewhat disappointed with the specific grounds upon which the Supremes appear to be resting their arguments against the Trump tariffs. They have so far focused on the fact that tariffs are taxes, and that the Constitution specifically gives taxing authority to Congress and not the president. Fair point. But the Court for International Trade, in their ruling against the Trump tariffs, made a different argument. The Emergency Powers Act only empowers the president to act in response to economic emergencies. And while the White House has declared two such emergencies —trade deficits and fentanyl — the CIT found that neither declaration provided a plausible rationale for the actual tariffs Trump imposed. More broadly, supporting Trump’s tariffs requires engaging in doublethink. You have to believe Trump’s assertions that everything is wonderful, that this is the best economy ever. But you also have to believe that we’re facing an economic emergency that justifies massive tariff increases, hitting almost every nation and abrogating generations’ worth of international agreements. Justice Kagan came close to acknowledging this doublethink by caustically saying “It turns out we’re in emergencies all the time.”…. The potential for Trump to declare faux national threats is why I am uncomfortable with the Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s IEEPA tariffs on the basis of the constitutional right to levy taxes. With a president as unscrupulous as Trump, we need a precedent against imposing tariffs on the basis of obviously false claims of national emergency.

The issues that dominate oral arguments are not always the only issues contained within Supreme Court rulings. So I hope that the majority opinion in this case takes the administration to task for its bullshit theories of national emergencies. If there is anything that we should have learned from the national security crises of this century, it is that administrations should show their work when they declare an emergency. And if there is anything that we know about the Trump administration, it is that they never ever ever ever ever put in the work.