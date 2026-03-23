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David Pancost's avatar
David Pancost
1d

There's no doubt that Netanyahu would fight Iran to the last US GI; he's been trying to get kids from Alabama to go kill Persians for years & years. But that doesn't mean he got Trump to do anything Trump didn't want to do. Indeed, Trump is desperate to be a Big Time Historical President like FDR & Lincoln. The first bombing of Iran was easy; Venezuela was easier. How hard would it be to do away with the Mullahs???? This war is all 100% percent on Trump. As for the Jew haters, they don't need any reason to hate; they'll do their thing no matter what Trump & Netanyahu do.

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CL
21h

The issue of whether/how Israel drives Trump’s decisions is such a big deal among the pundit class that I thank you for taking it on. I think you nailed it. Your three points near the end are correct - Trump is highly suggestible, surrounded by sycophants, and a narcissist in love with his own power. These factors drove his decision to attack Iran, just as they drive all his other capricious and disastrous decisions. As someone who is not personally enmeshed in the Israel/Jewish issue, your article confirms what I generally see - Netanyahu, who is a very bad actor in his own right, had some influence on Trump’s decision to blow up Iran and the broader Israeli people/Jewish diaspora did not have much to do with it.

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