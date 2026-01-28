Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

Claustrophilia
In his own substack newsletter, Ferguson cannot stop wetting his pants every time he talks about Trump’s appearance in Davos.

Richard Dorset
Bari Weiss flushed every bit of credibility she might have had down the toilet when she cancelled the report on the prison at El Salvador at 60 minutes after it had been through 5 layers of fact check and legal review. She is the worst kind of conservative-presents herself as a reasonable check on woke overreach-while not so subterraneously being core MAGA. Bringing so-called serious academic, but in reality Trump apologist, Niall Ferguson to CBS News just doubles down on her core mission, as dictated by the Ellison’s, to remake CBS into a slightly more respectable Fox News

