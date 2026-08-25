The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World knew that the Trump administration was preparing another round of economic sanctions on Iran but was not terribly interested in the announcement. The Trump administration’s first-term sanctions against Iran were a classic example of how not to sanction — which was emblematic of lessons that Trump and his team have repeatedly refused to learn. My hopes for anything new and/or innovative were not high.

Sure enough, the announcement played out mostly as expected. Over the weekend U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent talked some mighty tough talk in the pages of the Financial Times about how the United States was not only going to sanction Iran, but sanction every country doing business with Iran:

Iran’s enablers purchase and transport its petroleum. They facilitate the flow of its finances through exchange houses and free trade zones. They welcome Iran’s flights and maintain registries on its behalf. They turn a blind eye to seaborne fuel transfers and the illicit use of their banks, all while concealing the extent of their complicity. In short, these countries calculate appeasement of the regime to be the safer course. But they would do well to consider the consequences of sustaining it…. Nations that, in courting reprieve from Tehran, continue to replenish the very regime from which they seek protection — and now exceed the limits of America’s tolerance…. The alternative for those who tether themselves to Tehran is the foreclosure of any path to lasting prosperity. Illicit finance will flourish, as it so often does, where confidence has collapsed. And any nation that serves as a financial artery of a withering regime should expect to share in its isolation. To become a sanctuary for terror is to become, in the eyes of the United States, a global pariah…. As a great wave of American resolve comes ashore, are Iran’s enablers willing to wage their future against it?

This is very tough talk from an administration that has lost the ability to negotiate and compromised its ability to coerce and does not seem to be trying too hard on either front anyway. Sure enough, Iran reacted in predictable fashion and an awful lot of experts are skeptical that this will move the needle much in Tehran.

However, Bessent’s announcement of Operation Economic Outcast did trigger some very interesting press questions about whether the United States would sanction every country that traded with Iran — like, you know, one that rhymes with Fina.

The New York Times’ David E. Sanger gets to the heart of this challenge for the United States:

The effort raises a series of questions that the White House has not answered. First among them is why, if sanctions as airtight as these are possible, they were not employed before Mr. Trump ordered the U.S. military into battle, exposing shortages of key munitions and the limits of American military power? And now that the military has, in Mr. Bessent’s words, “laid the groundwork” for success, what about China — which purchased more than 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports in 2025? Is the administration willing to risk another direct confrontation with Beijing, with which it is already at odds over artificial intelligence, Taiwan, a rapid nuclear expansion and a huge production overhang that threatens the global economy? The original D-Day, on the shores of Normandy, did not require Chinese participation. This economic D-Day does, and there is no indication so far that it is forthcoming, a month before President Xi Jinping is scheduled to arrive in Washington for his first state visit in more than a decade. “This will be tricky,” Peter Harrell, a visiting scholar at Georgetown Law School who has written extensively on the limits of economic sanctions, said on Monday. Earlier this year, in deciding how to bring Iran to its knees, Mr. Trump “had a choice to really come down hard on the Chinese, which he didn’t want to do because of his own economic agenda with Xi, or put the naval blockade on the Iranian tankers,” Mr. Harrell noted.

Sanger and Harrell and every other sanctions expert might view this skeptically, I see it as a great test, however, of the Trump administration’s refurbished relationship with China.

As noted again and again in this space, over the past year the Trump administration has prioritized stable relations with China over everything else in the Pacific Rim. Remember, this summer Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby bragged about this in an interview as a serious policy accomplishment:

I feel very confident that I’m not being conniving or dissembling at all when I say that our posture is designed for strategic stability and the status quo and a balance of power. It’s not the kind of capabilities that you can use reasonably to conduct aggression against military power. So if everybody just stays to their side, everything will be fine. And I think that’s a very realistic objective. It’s not easy. That’s why we’ve focused a lot on it. But it’s viable. I think it’s very consistent with the president’s diplomacy and policy — all of our policy — toward China, which is respectful and speaks respectfully of China. This is different from some members of the president’s last administration, talking about regime change in China. That’s not what we talk about. Nobody’s talking about it…. Right now under [Trump’s] leadership, you have a policy of realism, which is a respectful, positive relationship at the top where you can make deals, but also an understanding that we need to operate from a position of strength.

Operation Economic Outcast represents an ideal test of Colby’s assertions. If he is correct that Trump’s brand of “flexible realism” has facilitated a solid working relationship with China, then surely sanctions will be unnecessary and China will cut off its economic relationship with Iran. Alternatively, as Colby implies, the U.S. will operate from a position of strength and resolve and sanction China for defying U.S. preferences.

Do I believe either of these outcomes will actually happen? Of course not — only a fool would take this administration’s word at face value. No, my bet would be that China will politely ignore U.S. entreaties — and the United States will refrain from imposing any new secondary sanctions.

Maybe I will be wrong. We will see how Operation Economic Outcast pays off. But only a sucker would take anything this administration says at face value from now until the end of time.