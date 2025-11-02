Drezner’s World

Richard Donnelly
15h

Except for the first couple years of his career, Ruth was not really a two-way player. So comparing Ohtani to Ruth, though common, aren't accurate. Ohtani's accomplishments are Ohtanian, not Ruthian

Michael Guenon
15h

As a lifelong Giants fan (parents took me to my first game at Seals Stadium in 1958–I was five), I despise the Dodgers. So, for me, the 7th game in 2014, and Mad Bum’s performance in relief is my transcendent baseball moment. I followed the game last night on MLB app. I no longer watch broadcasts. My first observation was to note Blue Jays failure with RISP and knew that would not bode well. Joe Davis is not an improvement over Joe Buck. Field of Dreams: I cried when Ray asked his dad to play catch. Those were my closest moments with my dad and my best times with my sons.

