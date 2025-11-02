As a baseball fan, there can be so much joy in seeing one’s team reach the pinnacle of the sport. In this century alone Red Sox fans can rejoice at climbing that mountain in 2004, 2007, 2013, and 2018. The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World can also rejoice when our arch-nemesis implodes spectacularly in a single inning, dooming them to an ongoing World Series drought with no end in sight.

Having a rooting interest in a playoff team, however, can also turn one into a Manic Pixie Sports Fan, displaying bipolar behavior while riding the manic highs and lows of the team’s performance. And being on the losing side of a World Series — coming so close and yet falling short — can drive some to despair:

That is why watching the World Series as a disinterested observer has its own pleasures. One can appreciate the athletic prowess and skill on display, second-guess managers, and opine on pitching changes and batting lineups without too much emotional attachment.

Every once in a while, however, there is a World Series that is so good, so competitive, filled with so many ridiculous ups and downs, that staying disinterested is no longer possible. The drama is too damn compelling. So much happens that it is impossible not to yell at the television because of What. Just. Happened. Those are the rare occasions when sports becomes something greater than itself — a narrative so transcendent that cannot be ignored, that forces its viewers to laugh in amazement at what has just transpired.

For example, it was impossible for any baseball fan to watch the Cleveland Indians Guardians-Chicago Cubs World Series in 2016 without being awestruck at the seesaw battle between the two teams. Despite Chicago being the more stacked roster, Terry Francona managed his Cleveland squad — particularly his bullpen — so adroitly that they came damn close to winning it all in Game Seven. That was an epic World Series.

The 2025 World Series was even better.

Game Seven was a fitting capper to a series that included one 18-inning game, one unhittable pitcher for each team, one player getting on base nine times in a single game, multiple players battle through injuries to come through in the clutch, and a series in which the momentum switched at least three if not five times. In Game Seven alone there was spectacular fielding, questionable baserunning, benches clearing, All-Stars playing like All-Stars, and unknowns setting postseason records.

The Athletic’s Jayson Stark captured the feel of this game:

How can you tell when you’ve just been part of the greatest World Series game of your lifetime? Or maybe we should make that anybody’s lifetime? Do you have to wait for a panel of historians to rule on it? Or do you just look into the eyes of your teammates and recognize that you all know it when you see it, when you live it, when you play in it? So that brings us to your 2025 World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers, because they knew. They’d just spent an epic night on the baseball field that had turned Saturday into Sunday morning. They’d won this Game 7. They’d won this World Series. But this was more. This was a game that would be lifted forever above all those other games. They didn’t need to hear from any historians or any of us wizened baseball scribes. They just knew. They felt it. They got it. This was that game they’d waited a lifetime to play in — the greatest Game 7 of them all, the perfect finale to one of the most spectacular World Series ever played. It was Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 4, in a game in which the winning team never led until the 11th inning. It took historic home runs sailing through the Toronto sky in the ninth and 11th innings. Both teams threw out the go-ahead run at the plate — in back-to-back half-innings. The benches and dugouts emptied after a fourth-inning hit-by-pitch. And that’s not even the half of it. There were twists. There were turns. There was confetti floating above a stage full of Dodgers, the first champions to repeat in 25 years. There were empty hearts aching in the clubhouse of a Blue Jays team that got within two outs of glory before their world turned upside-down.

Fangraphs’ Dan Szymborski was equally in awe of the last Major League Baseball game of 2025:

If you’re a baseball fan — and presumably most people reading this are — Game 7 of the 2025 World Series was like the best buffet you’ve ever been to. There were no hotel pans full of lukewarm highlights sitting atop Sterno cans. This one had dramatic home runs, crazy defensive plays, a series of starting pitcher relief cameos, and even some questionable baserunning for flavor. Even Will Smith’s 11th-inning home run, which was the eventual difference, might have only been the fifth-most exciting moment in one of the best World Series games I’ve seen in my near half-century of existence.

How amazing was this World Series? Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers’ Babe Ruthian two-way player extraordinaire, had an epic Game Three performance — and yet was only the second-best Japanese pitcher for the Dodgers. This World Series featured an epochal performance from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who pitched a complete game victory in Game Two, was the Game Six winner after throwing six innings of one-run ball, and then — the next day, after throwing 96 stress-filled pitches — came on in relief to throw another two and two-thirds of shut-out baseball despite having far from his best stuff. He was, unsurprisingly, the 2025 World Series MVP.

I confess that I would have preferred the Toronto Blue Jays have defeated the Best Team Money Can Buy in 2025, but the Dodgers earned their win by coming back in the last third of Game Seven. The exceptional baseball on display was what really mattered. For the past week, the stresses of the working day faded when I watched these teams doing everything they could to win, with games being decided by fractions of seconds. The whole thing was glorious.

Field of Dreams is a sappy male weepie. I’m not it’s biggest fan. But damn if last night’s game didn’t remind me of this speech:

The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball. America has rolled by like an army of steamrollers. It’s been erased like a blackboard, rebuilt, and erased again. But baseball has marked the time. This field, this game -- it’s a part of our past, Ray. It reminds us of all that once was good, and it could be again.

So, as a baseball fan, thank you to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays for the gift you just gave to everyone. It reminded all of us of all that once was good — and, hopefully, will be good again.