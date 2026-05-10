Theories of International Politics and Zombies is now in its third edition. Based on a recent conversation with my editor at Princeton University Press, the odds are pretty good that a fourth edition will be coming out sometime in the next few years. As is the case with researching economic statecraft, when it comes to zombies, I feel like Don Corleone in The Godfather Part III: just when I think I’m out, the zombies pull me back in.

One of the things I argued in the book’s introduction is that a surge of interest in zombie flicks is tied to surges in international insecurity. After George Romero popularized the genre during the Cold War, zombies suffered a bit of a lull during the relatively peaceful 1990s. But the undead rose again after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — the twin hits of Resident Evil and 28 Days Later encouraged a raft of new zombie flicks. The genre expanded even further after the 2008 financial crisis.

To be sure, some folks believed that zombie films were done back in the 2010s. But as I survey the slate of recent and forthcoming films, the growth in mainstream zombie productions suggests that reports of the death of the zombie genre were… well, certainly premature and possibly revealing a failure to understand the irony of declaring zombie stuff dead.

Consider that the 28 Days Later franchise has seen not one but two films released in the past year, and Sony has greenlit the third film in the trilogy. The film version of World War Z is the highest-grossing zombie film ever, and the sequel to that film has finally been greenlit as well. HBO is releasing season three of The Last of Us next year.

So there’s a lot going on in the zombie genre! But if it’s true that the state of undead cinema is a reflection of societal anxieties, well, then I confess that this is a bad sign for 2026 and beyond.

Consider the trailers for three forthcoming zombie flicks: First, here’s the latest from the director of Train to Busan, which might be the best zombie flick of the last decade:

Then, there’s the return of the Evil Dead franchise:

And finally, there’s the reboot of Resident Evil:

Now to some extent this is unfair, because I’m judging the tone of these forthcoming films from the tone of their trailers. As anyone who watched Shiva Baby based solely on the trailer knows, these two things are not always commensurate. Assuming, however, that the vibes of the films match the vibes of the trailers, well, that augurs poorly for the state of the world

With its criticisms of individualism and capitalism, Train to Busan was an acerbic, action-packed dystopic film that fit perfectly into the mainstream zombie canon. This looks…. just way grimmer and grosser.

The other two trailers that give me even more pause. Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead franchise has its horrors, but it also had a wicked sense of humor. This trailer gestures in that direction, but to be honest it just seems to amp up the horror even more.

As for Resident Evil, on the one hand this is the perfect franchise to reboot. The original film had one clever scene amidst a sea of silliness — and the franchise descended into schlock pretty quickly after that. This reboot, from the director of Barbarian and Weapons, suggests something potentially way better — but also way creepier.

There are other leading indicators out there for thinking about the current and future state of the world. As someone who knows a thing or two about zombie flicks, however, I’ll be hoping that these films about the undead do not presage a turn for the worse in the world of the living.