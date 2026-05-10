Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael GB's avatar
Michael GB
16m

The Zeitgeist is well captured in your article and textbooks. The metaphor is troubling, though. More than a zombie apocalypse, this is a paradigm shift. The zombies and humans of this timeline will go. Some new arrangement will be there. Possibly a variant of the existing international regime, with a multi-state configuration.

Trump is the “Mule” of the Foundation era. It is over. It was not perfect. What comes next is at least more instability than we had for a long time, and no assurance that the aspirational liberal order will be replaced by something better.

I am never entirely comfortable with tongue-in-cheek titles, even though yours are memorable (Toddler in Chief). I prefer a direct description that focuses the mind on the analytical task at hand. But, you do sell good analysis. It is a matter of marketing—a comment, not a take-down.

Reply
Share
Ācārya Malcolm Smith's avatar
Ācārya Malcolm Smith
20m

"the franchise descended into schlock pretty quickly after that"

But very entertaining schlock overall.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture