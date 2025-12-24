Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

Postcards From Home
10h

A relatively minor point in this, but she doesn’t seem to distinguish much between “criminal charges” and “violent.” That is, there is a such a thing as a nonviolent criminal charge. I haven’t been able to bring myself to watch the piece, so I don’t know if it breaks down the charged, uncharged, etc, but she doesn’t seem to have a firm grasp on the legal system at all. Generally, in news, if you don’t get the small stuff, you miss the bigger picture, too. — recovering journalist

John Sanderson
10h

I had never heard about Weiss before any of this, and my initial thought was that this was entirely a political act on her part - kowtowing to corporate interests and all. I didn’t even consider the “editorial” angle she tried to advance, as described here. And as I read, I found myself allowing her some credit on the first two points. But her argument about considering the “actual criminals” swept up in the CECOT made-for-TV ad campaign had the same effect on me as fingernails being dragged across an old chalkboard.

The argument that some people are so evil that they don’t deserve to be treated with even a modicum of dignity or respect, and that all those “niceties” of the rule of law - e.g., presumption of innocence, due process, etc. - simply don’t apply to them is an invitation to thuggery, vigilantism, and anarchy. Ms. Weiss’s inability - or unwillingness - to see that horrendous flaw in her rationale makes everything else irrelevant.

She is quite clearly just one more powerful person in Trump’s thrall who is untethered to a set of defensible values, and who has no understanding of the role of a free press in a functional democracy. So many weak, greedy, and corruptible people today - sad!

