One of the things about the last decade of America political economy is that every time you think that Donald Trump cannot possibly debase the office of the president any further, he manages to outdo himself. Racism, sexism, anti-Semitism? Done, done, and done! Pardon narcotics traffickers? No problem! Incite an insurrection against Congress? What is the problem?! Use the office of the presidency to enrich himself and his family? Sure, why not! Bend the knee to autocrats? What could be the harm?!

By now the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World should be inured to Trump’s myriad transgressions. And yet, this still shocked me:

The context:

NVIDIA today announced that effective immediately, Jensen Huang has been reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board. The Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Mr. Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with Mr. Huang, after which the Board was satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang’s candor and ability to lead NVIDIA. In the process of reaching its decision, the Board received input from senior levels of the United States government, and based on that input, the Board is confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.

As it turns out, “senior levels of the United States government” meant president Trump. According to the Wall Street Journal’s Amrith Ramkumar, Josh Dawsey, C. Ryan Barber, and Robbie Whelan:

Investors were hitting sell on the entire AI trade. President Trump told associates there was only one solution: getting Huang, a friend and ally, his job back. Over the weekend, Attorney General Todd Blanche presented an opening. The nation’s top law enforcement officer informed Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Saturday that Huang wasn’t the target or the subject of any Justice Department investigation, adding that the department had no evidence to suggest that he had broken laws or was a national security risk, according to U.S. officials. It was an extraordinary effort to clear the name of a man who had been tainted by intelligence reports that were circulated at the highest levels of government. Underpinning Blanche’s assessment was Nvidia’s cooperation for months during Huang’s leadership with Justice Department investigations into suspected smuggling of powerful artificial intelligence chips by two of the company’s customers into China, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. What followed were a frantic 48 hours in which the president, the vice president and other top administration officials relayed Blanche’s assurances to board members as they rushed to rescue a leader Trump hadn’t even heard of when he began his second term. “The response from the market has been very positive,” Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal Monday evening. “That really shows the decision was right.” Nvidia stock notched the largest one-day market cap gain on record for a U.S. company. The behind-the-scenes lobbying was an unprecedented campaign by a U.S. president to bend a company board to his will…. On Sunday afternoon, the board met for a marathon session and spent hours talking to Huang, people familiar with the matter said. Huang disclosed to the board additional affairs beyond the two that had been widely reported, but he was contrite about his behavior, people with knowledge of the discussion said. After conversations with Huang about the importance of candor and honesty, the board ultimately decided that having him return was the best path, the people said.

Trump is correct — the stock market surged in response to the announcement. But the following facts are not in dispute:

Little wonder Foreign Policy’s James Palmer described Trump’s intervention as, “maybe the biggest national security scandal in U.S. history.”

This goes beyond questions of national security, however, to the heart of the American political economy.

It is safe to say that the Wall Street Journal and The Verge are publications that are rarely in ideological alignment. But both of them seem as disgusted about Trump and Nvidia’s actions today as I am. Here is the WSJ editorial board:

Mr. Trump claimed his Administration had conducted a “very thorough investigation” into Nvidia, and Mr. Huang was “exonerated.” That must be the quickest very thorough investigation in history. All of this suggests Mr. Trump assured the board that his Administration wouldn’t punish the company for possible violations of export controls or securities laws if they rehired the CEO…. Bloomberg News reports that the board decided to reinstate Mr. Huang without consulting company executives after facing pressure from Mr. Trump. In other words, the board may have worried about regulatory and legal risks if they defied Mr. Trump’s wishes and didn’t rehire Mr. Huang. Given the President’s penchant for lawfare and retribution, this is no idle risk. But bringing back Mr. Huang doesn’t erase the legal and political liabilities he created for the company. It could magnify them. Mr. Huang misled the public and board about his relationship with the Megaspeed executive, which has opened the company to shareholder lawsuits. Nvidia reportedly carries roughly $800 million to $950 million in liability insurance that protects the personal assets of its executives and directors, but this doesn’t indemnify the company against securities claims…. Mr. Trump’s move amounts to a political bailout for investors who apparently believe Mr. Huang is indispensable. That’s doubtful, but Nvidia regained nearly $1 trillion in market value on Monday. That doesn’t eliminate the heavy cost that Mr. Trump’s intervention will exact on the rule of law and national security. Mr. Trump is signaling that export controls are notional, and national security is subordinate to his political wishes. Recall how in 2025 he refused to follow a law passed by bipartisan majorities of Congress that banned TikTok based on national-security concerns. We’re beginning to understand why Mr. Trump so admires Xi Jinping. He likes the way China’s Communist Party boss can give orders to private companies and ignore the law when it suits his purposes.

The Verge’s Elizabeth Lopatto makes similar points with a bit more pungency:

Those of us who had some kind of basic education on what a “free market” is might find it objectionable to have the American president strong-arming a major American company. But our billionaire tech overlords care about the “free market” exactly as much as they care about “free speech,” which is to say not at all. Watching Silicon Valley cheer for what is, effectively, a sign of a command economy has certainly been bracing. But then, why would they give a shit?…. What changed between last week and this week? A week was not enough time to truly review all the information on Huang and his paramour, Alice “No Relation” Huang, the international woman of mystery. The explanation seems to be that Nvidia’s board succumbed to a pressure campaign from Huang’s fellow billionaires, and a direct intervention from the president and vice president of the United States of America.

After a midterm election in which Republicans were trounced on both affordability and accountability, Trump, Huang, and the rest of Silicon Valley have decided that consequences are for the little people. When you’re a Silicon Valley mogul, they’ll let you do it.

Honestly, this whole episode is nauseating. I suppose some small comfort can be drawn from the fact that even GOP members of Congress seem appalled at what just happened. Utah Senator John Curtis told reporters, “Quite frankly, I think there’s a little element here of why we lost the election. Which is billionaire helping billionaire, while people are really hurting. And billionaire[s] not having real-life consequences like everyone else.” Other GOP Senators like Tom Cotton, Pete Ricketts, and Kevin Cramer also sound pissed. And Huang will still need to testify before Congress.

In my last post I suggested that Trump debasing himself in front of autocrats would be embarrassing but not strategically costly. His Nvidia intervention — and the lockstep support he has received from his entire cabinet — has the potential to be far more damaging. The signal he has sent is that Silicon Valley’s techbros have carte blanche to do whatever they wish, national security be damned, so long as they flatter and bribe Trump and his cronies.

Frankly, it’s disgusting.