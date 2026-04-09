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Michael Goldfarb's avatar
Michael Goldfarb
8h

Madman theory or Madman in fact?

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Henrietta de Veer's avatar
Henrietta de Veer
6h

Honestly, I am puzzled by so much analysis of what is happening with this ceasefire. I have read many commentaries stating that it was Trump's threat of civilization destruction that forced Iran to agree to a ceasefire. It took me some time to find a timeline of demands made - by both the US and Iran - going back to just prior to when the war started on 2/28 (that is, when Iran and the US were negotiating, led by the stellar, knowledgeable diplomatic team of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner). Throughout the last 6 weeks, Iran has been pretty consistent in its demands, with some variations, and the US, through Trump's Truth Social verbal dribblings, has been all over the place. I am far from being a conspiracy theorist but it honestly appears to me that Iran's 10-point plan, which apparently Trump had before his civilization erasure threats, is the same as the one the Revolutionary Guard released this week and which Trump is now denying is the one he agreed to being the basis for negotiations. Given that, in his press conference, he obviously confused Iran's 10-point plan with the US 15-point plan which Iran had rejected repeatedly, it is not clear that he cognitively understood any of it except that it allowed him to claim that Iran had backed down and the US had a strategic victory over Iran. And, now, of course, we have that stellar, knowledgeable diplomatic team of Vance, Witkoff and Kushner journeying to Islamabad to negotiate the terms of a ceasefire agreement. Where is Israel, by the way? I guess they're off bombing Lebanon and displacing over a million Lebanese citizens...

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