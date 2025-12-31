Welcome to December 31, 2025, the last day of a misbegotten year. And that means it is time for Drezner’s World to award its annual Albies for the most significant work on political economy published this past calendar year.

This is the 17th year of the Albies, which means I have been doing them for a quite some time and no one has declared copyright infringement . I originally had the idea for the Albies in my first year of blogging for Foreign Policy. They migrated with me to Spoiler Alerts at the Washington Post and now reside here at Drezner’s World.

One constant about the Albies is that they represent my own idiosyncratic opinions. There is no committee of jurors or army of minions or gaggle of referees or conclave of Reviewer Twos assisting in these choices. I very much appreciate the folks who have passed along nominations, and some of those suggestions are reflected in the list below. But — and I cannot stress this enough — please blame me for all the biases I bring to the table if I missed something important. The rest of the hard-working, decidedly-fictional staff here at Drezner’s World are innocents.

A reminder: the Albies are named in honor of the late, great political economist Albert O. Hirschman — someone who I wrote about at some length earlier this year. The important thing about an Albie-winning piece of work is that it forces the reader to think about the past, present or future of the global political economy in a way that can’t entirely be unthought.

In rough chronological order, here are the 10 Albie winners for 2025:

Derek Thompson, “The Anti-Social Century,” The Atlantic, January 8th. The past decade has seen a complete shredding — and then a re-shredding — of the norms that govern the global public sphere. There are a lot of causes: the erosion of trust in authority and expertise, the fragmentation of how individuals get their news about the world, and an increase in isolated activities as opposed to more social behavior. Thompson’s essay synthesizes a lot of these trends, concluding that increasingly, individuals may be comfortable with their family and political tribe, but are increasingly uncomfortable with their village. This matters, because, as Thompson notes: “Families teach us love, and tribes teach us loyalty. The village teaches us tolerance.” His essay focuses primarily on Americans but his argument generalizes to a healthy fraction of the globe.

Andor, Disney+, season two (May/June). The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World really, really, really likes this show, created and helmed by Tony Gilroy. But I’m not alone — it’s telling that Andor’s second and final season topped a lot of “best of” lists this year despite being sci-fi. This season of Andor did not have a single scene that necessarily topped Luthen Real’s epic monologue about the price of rebellion or Kino Loy’s inspiring call to action or Maarva’s final speech. The overall arc of this season was spectacular, however, particularly the episodes devoted to the occupation of Ghorman. Over the span of these twelve episodes, Gilroy was able highlight the political economy of imperial dominance, and the price that must be paid to resist it. That he did this within the confines of the Star Wars universe is equally remarkable.

Pilita Clark, “How the next financial crisis starts,” Financial Times, June 26th. Remember climate change? No? That’s likely because Donald Trump has called it a “hoax,” his administration has retreated from any policy having to do with alleviating climate change, and some corporations have retreated from environmental sustainability goals to avoid running afoul of connservatives. But that does not mean that climate change itself is going away, a fact most large corporations recognize full well. Clark’s essay points to how mounting effects from climate change could translate into the next financial crisis: “Fears are growing that property markets could again be roiled, this time not by risky lending practices but by rising numbers of climate-related disasters putting pressure on insurers and other critical financial institutions…. Climate-driven financial havoc, even if it happens in slow motion, could be more menacing than past financial chaos. That’s because it would not be caused by financial failures that are typically followed by a recovery, but by global carbon emissions that the world has spent more than 30 years struggling to cut.”

Aditya Challapally, Chris Pease, Ramesh Raskar, and Pradyumna Chari, “The State of AI in Business in 2025,” MIT Nanda, July. There has been a rapid diffusion of GenAI large language models over the past few years, and the general presumption is that this is a game-changing general purpose technology. But… is it? Or, perhaps more accurately, how long will it take for those purposes to be found? This report warns that despite up to $40 billion in private corporate investment, “a surprising result in that 95% of organizations are getting zero return” from their investments into AI. Why? “The core barrier to scaling is not infrastructure, regulation, or talent. It is learning. Most GenAI systems do not retain feedback, adapt to context, or improve over time.” The report suggests that more sectors need to engage in disruption to empower AI. I am less certain about that conclusion, but it does suggest that, like many prior general purpose technologies, it will likely take a generation for the economy to figure out how best to use it.

Nikhil Kalyanpur, “Why aren’t the Rich fighting against Autocracy (anymore)?” The Price of Power, August 18th/Rebecca Ballhaus, Josh Dawsey, and C. Ryan Barber, “Inside the New Fast Track to a Presidential Pardon,” Wall Street Journal, December 23rd. Kalyanpur’s newsletter postulates why plutocrats in smaller states are happy to bend the rule of law in their own countries: “offshore finance allows elites to insulate themselves from the risks of weak governance without having to fix it themselves. Rather than push for judicial reform, more transparent institutions, or limits on executive power, they can arbitrage the rule of law. They don’t need better laws at home if they can choose better ones abroad.” Of course, even liberal democracies states that used to be super-keen about the rule of law are now opening up new channels for corruption. The WSJ story is merely the latest in a long, long list of examples of the Trump administration finding new ways to legalize corruption and promote financial fealty — a trend that will play a role in another Albie winner below.

Nicholas Bloom, Philip Bunn, Paul Mizen, Pawel Smietanka, and Gregory Thwaites, “The Economic Impact of Brexit,” NBER Working Paper 34459, November. Every economic organization under the sun predicted back in 2016 that Brexit would damage the British economy. Leave campaigner Michael Gove infamously responded to this consensus by arguing that the British people, “have had enough of experts.” This paper uses a decade’s worth of data to see who was proven correct. Their nut paragraph: “We estimate that by 2025, the Brexit process had reduced UK GDP by 6% to 8%, investment by 12% to 18%, employment by 3% to 4%, and productivity by 3% to 4%. These effects accumulated gradually over time. We identify four main channels through which Brexit has affected the UK economy. First, the UK’s decision to leave the EU generated a persistent increase in uncertainty, weighing on investment, in particular. Second, investment and employment growth were affected by lower expected demand for goods and services. Third, productivity growth within firms was affected by lower innovation and IT investment, and by management time and resources being used to prepare for Brexit. Finally, productivity growth between-firms was reduced as the more productive, internationally exposed, firms were more negatively impacted.” The truly depressing thing about this is that — if one believes the polling — one of the chief architects of this massive economic own-goal is heading up the U.K.’s most popular political party.

Stacie Goddard and Abraham Newman, “Further Back to the Future: Neo-Royalism, the Trump Administration, and the Emerging International System,” International Organization 79 (S1): S12-S25. Close readers of Drezner’s World might have noticed repeated efforts to find a conceptual frame that best characterizes our current moment. Goddard and Newman have come up with the best descriptive approximation I have seen yet of what is going on, labeling the nascent order neo-royalism, which “centers on ruling cliques, networks of political, capital, and military elites devoted to individual sovereigns, seeking to generate durable material and status hierarchies based on the extraction of financial and cultural tributes….. it is an international system structured by a small group of hyper-elites who use modern economic and military interdependencies to extract material and status resources for themselves.” This paper deserves the highest compliment in my arsenal: I am furious that they wrote this — it is so goddamn good that I wish I had written it.

Michelle Cottle, “‘We Had No Idea What Was Coming’: Caring for My Aging Father,” New York Times, November 24th. Cottle writes about tending after her ailing parents, “Caring for an aging loved one is a journey — and not a low-key pleasure trip with a clear itinerary you can plan and pack for.” As noted previously, in recent months this is a topic that hits extremely close to home for me. Furthermore, the developed world will continue to experience demographic slowdowns, which means the eldercare ecosystem will face continued stress. Cottle warns, “the broad-based assault on immigration… [will] risk upending a caregiving ecosystem already under strain, throwing millions of families into crisis.” Amen.

Robin Harding, “China is making trade impossible,” Financial Times, November 26th. It is easy to declare that the United States under Donald Trump has been the biggest disruptor of the open global economic order — but it’s not completely accurate. Harding’s essay is the plainest, most direct rejoinder, highlighting the ways in which China’s economic policy makes a mockery of mutually beneficial exchange: “There is nothing that China wants to import, nothing it does not believe it can make better and cheaper, nothing for which it wants to rely on foreigners a single day longer than it has to. For now, to be sure, China is still a customer for semiconductors, software, commercial aircraft and the most sophisticated kinds of production machinery. But it is a customer like a resident doctor is a student. China is developing all of these goods. Soon it will make them, and export them, itself…. if China does not want to buy anything from us in trade, then how can we trade with China?” This is a good question and I have yet to see an answer that would mollify anyone living outside of China.