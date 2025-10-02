Drezner’s World

I think you really have to make a shift and fully absorb that this is no longer an accident and no longer a toddler doing his tantrums. The people who are most fully in charge don't have a long-term and that's not an omission or inexperience or garden-variety incompetence. They are millenarians in the classic sense: they are ushering in the end of the world that is and anticipating the world that will be and they believe that the world that will be is both unimaginable within contemporary terms and that to prepare for it would just be a continuation of what is rather than the sublimity that will rise on the other side of the rupture, the rapture, the singularity. Miller and Voight and Musk and others at the table are not trying to plan from what we are now, they're leaning into an order they believe (I think quite divergently) will be so different from now as to be incomprehensible to us.

This is a revolution--a very very bad one--and the sooner we all get our heads around that and stop thinking that telling them that they're incompetent in terms of an old order that they have deliberately overthrown the better. It will sharpen our understanding and maybe focus our responses. Telling the Bolsheviks that they're fucking up at Tsarism (even if we already can see that they will just be New Flavor Tsarists) is maybe underestimating a moment like that, like this.

I fear it is going to take more than one or two Presidential terms lead by people worthy of the office to undo the institutional damage Trump and his band of goons have done.

