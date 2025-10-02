My latest column for World Politics Review discusses the Trump administration’s decision to shutter bureaucratic units and exercises devoted to long-term thinking — in particular,. the Defense Department’s Office of Net Assessment and the National Intelligence Council’s Strategic Futures Group. In short, I think this is real dumb:

Getting governments to think about the long run is hard. Anyone who has worked in a national security bureaucracy is keenly aware of the aphorism that for government employees, the long run is two weeks. Most policymaking is process-related: Memoranda are drafted, redrafted, circulated, approved and then maybe, just maybe, implemented. Especially for policy principals, meaning Cabinet-level officials and their deputies, the daily news cycle often distracts from anything resembling long-term strategic foresight and planning. As Sandy Berger, who served as Bill Clinton’s national security adviser, put it, “Washington is a town in which the urgent always overtakes the important.” There is also the additional danger of equating anything problematic as a full-blown national security threat, so that everything becomes national security and national security becomes everything. This is a problem. Urgent is not the same thing as important, just as black swans are not necessarily as big of a priority as gray rhinos. The more foresight that governments possess, the easier it can be to address policy problems before they metastasize into crises. Even though every political and bureaucratic incentive in the book rewards short-term thinking, the states that can cultivate long-term thinking will have an advantage in international relations…. U.S. strategic foresight and planning efforts, and particularly Global Trends, have been the gold standard of such exercises around the world. Over the years, I have personally heard both U.S. and foreign officials explain that the Global Trends exercise was the benchmark against which other foresight units framed their own analytic exercises. Compared to its rivals, the U.S. held a decided advantage. As a recent assessment from the think tank New America concluded, “Beijing’s foresight capabilities significantly trail those of Western nations, including the United States.” After just eight months in office, however, the Trump administration has decided to throw much of this planning and foresight architecture away.

You’ll have to read the whole thing to see why the Trump administration has decided to shutter Global Trends. Spoiler Alert: their reasons suck eggs.

In the spirit of full disclosure, the shuttering of Global Trend stings for personal reasons as well. Beginning around 2008, the NIC had invited me to participate in meetings devoted to their Global Trends project. I periodically participated in them for the next fifteen years or so — me and a bunch of other international relations and comparative politics scholars, talking about sovereign wealth funds or the rise of China or whether reputation was important in world politics or whatnot.

I will miss those meetings. My hunch is that the intelligence community found the deliberations useful. For the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World, however, they were an intellectual treat. It was wonderful to hear some of the smartest people in my discipline muse out loud about global trends, playing with new ideas and concepts. At time some of these professors even suggested notions that flatly contradicted their prior work. It was at these meetings that I really got to know Bob Jervis, one of the wisest scholars I have ever met.

So yeah, this decision by Tulsi Gabbard hurts for both professional and personal reasons. Which made it worth writing about.