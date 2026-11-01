Full disclosure: the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has never been super-keen about the concept of “The Blob,” Ben Rhodes’ 2016 characterization of the foreign policy industrial complex that he felt was besieging the Obama White House’s second term.

At the time, according to Rhodes, “the Blob includes Hillary Clinton, Robert Gates and other Iraq-war promoters from both parties who now whine incessantly about the collapse of the American security order in Europe and the Middle East.” Four years after Rhodes coined the moniker I concluded, “the term, like ‘globalization’ or ‘neoliberalism’ or ‘populist’ or ‘elite,’ tends to obscure as much as it reveals.”

In recent years I had not heard much talk about the Blob’s influence over American foreign policy. That is until this week when I stumbled across this midterms roundup from the Center for International Policy. Thanassis Cambanis declared that the midterms would spell the end of the Blob:

For generations, a small coterie has held sway over US foreign policy, embracing a bipartisan consensus based on the flawed notion that war and military domination can secure American interests. Status quo thinking has proved disastrous for America and the rest of the world. Since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, Washington has led an assault on international law, multilateral institutions, and what remained of the Geneva Conventions. Advisers to Barack Obama rightly derided “the blob,” foreign policy experts who got all the major decisions wrong but somehow maintained a stranglehold on policymaking, even when it was clear to normie, non-expert, voters that those policies were epochal failures. Many of those same advisers went on to start new wars and underwrite the genocide in Gaza, and set the stage for Trump’s illegal and unwarranted war on Iran (emphasis added). The good news is that candidates and voters are breaking the blob’s shackles. They don’t want a foreign policy imposed on them which savages the world and leaves Americans worse off too. The blob’s consensus left no one safer or better off. The raw and open discourse about Gaza, Israel, the Iran war, and America’s destructive addiction to militarism and military spending suggests that the blob’s monopoly might finally be collapsing.

For reasons I will spell out soon enough, this description of the Blob’s culpability for starting new wars, particularly Operation Epic Fury, seemed risible to me. Which led to Ben Rhodes himself weighing in:

Rhodes is not the only person to have used the Blob concept on social media this weekend:

Clearly, there are folks who still believe the Blob moniker has some heuristic punch. And if the guy who coined the term thinks it still has some juice, well, that demands some attention at the very least.

The thing is, I don’t think these folks realize just how much the last decade has scrambled the foreign policy community, thereby rendering the Blob meaningless as a unit of analysis. And any term that obfuscates more than it reveals should be consigned to the dustbin of the marketplace of ideas.

To be fair to Rhodes and Dayen, there are some groups who would consistently fall into the Blob category in both 2016 and 2026. The Foundation for the Defense of Democracies has wanted to bomb Iran since the invention of bombing — and Iran. The Heritage Foundation can always be counted on to call for forcible regime change in the Middle East as well.

The problem is that folks above who referenced the Blob are aiming at bigger game than just FDD and Heritage. They believe that there is a much larger, monolithic group of foreign policy elites that have been consistently and persistently jonesing to use force against Iran and other countries. Furthermore, they are convinced that this elite is dictating U.S. policy towards Iran in particular.

And, well, I’m sorry, but the evidence doesn’t bear that out.

Let’s start with the obvious fact that some of the folks who were most eager to attack Iran a decade ago — the neoconservatives — are not exactly in Trump’s corner this time around. I’m not seeing Bill Kristol or John Bolton leading the charge to attack Iran right now. In fact, both of them have been extremely critical of the current administration’s foreign policy. Take that for what you will.

Then there is the fact that the current administration has been aggressively purging all of the foreign policy and national security professionals that Rhodes would lump into the Blob. This is an administration that has prioritized loyalty over competence, so that is not terribly surprising. My point, though, is that Trump views most of the folks that comprised the Blob back in 2016 as the enemy at home.

Perhaps the strongest evidence that there is no Blob obsession with bombing Iran is the survey evidence. Back in 2020 Josh Busby, Craig Kafura, Jonathan Monten, and Jordan Tama published a paper in Foreign Policy Analysis that relied on surveys of foreign policy elites, specifically, “current or former foreign policy officials from a range of departments and roles, including assistant and deputy assistant secretaries in the State and Defense Departments, directors on the National Security Council staff, ambassadors, and senior advisors.” That sounds the crème de la crème of the Blob.

The purpose of the Busby et al paper was to see whether multilateral support affected elite support for the use of force. And it sure did:

These officials were, on average, less supportive of the unilateral use of force than other elites and the public but, on average, more supportive than other elites and the public when military force had multilateral approval. Among current or former executive branch officials, UNSC authorization generated a significant increase in support in six of the seven scenarios. The average jump across all seven scenarios was 24 percentage points, with the biggest of these jumps—36 percentage points—in the Iran scenario.

And what do you know, in the case of Iran, just 34 percent of executive branch elites favored the unilateral use of force against Iran to halt their nuclear weapons program. With UN Security Council authorization, that jumped to 70 percent.

If only 34% of the Blob was keen to unilaterally attack Iran over its nuclear weapons program then I don’t think one can call it the majority opinion of this set of individuals. Which is what Rhodes, Cambanis, and others are asserting.

This leads to my final point: outside of FDD and Heritage and a few Hudson Institute folks I am hard-pressed to find any foreign policy professionals who fit the Blob category and endorsed Operation Epic Fury. From the discourse that I read, national security and Middle East experts uniformly thought that the whole idea was harebrained. So how are they responsible for the war in Iran?

There is a difference between wanting to see regime change in Iran, or even wanting to contain Iran, and endorsing Operation Epic Fury. This is the basic point that I think Rhodes et al are missing.

The truth is that the Trump years have torn asunder America’s foreign policy community. There is no common foreign policy consensus. Claims that the Blob still constrains U.S. foreign policy have not aged well. At this point, the analysts who use the term “The Blob” are those who feel like their particular voice is not being appreciated enough and posit some amorphous group that has marginalized them. Like the Israel Lobby debate that preceded it, the Blob is a conceptual muddle that did not provide much in the way of analytical leverage in the best of times.

In 2026? There is no Blob. The universe is indifferent to the term. Everyone needs to move on.