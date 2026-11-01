Drezner’s World

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Arthur Ackerman's avatar
Arthur Ackerman
15h

The Iran hawks' punishment is to see their ideas executed by this administration.

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Cassandra's Cat's avatar
Cassandra's Cat
16h

The Heritage Foundation can always be counted on for a lot of things, mostly harmful. Time for a full expose

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