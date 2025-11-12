About a year ago the hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World explained why there would not be a continuation of the #ToddlerinChief thread that generated over 2600 tweets during Trump’s first term — as well as a peer-reviewed article and a university press book.

The gist of my explanation:

So, yeah, unfortunately that has held up way too damn well. And it is only going to get worse in the short term. That is because as Trump really was able to staff this second term with nary a check or a balance in sight. Once the Senate was willing to confirm the likes of Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr., it was clear that all the rest of the MAGA slop were going to get their subcabinet positions as well.

As the Atlantic’s Tom Nichols noted last week in “A Confederacy of Toddlers,” the Trump administration is just petulant toddlers all the way down. And like all caregivers, the rest of the country is getting numbed to the bad behavior on repeated display:

The United States is now a nation run by public servants who behave no better than internet trolls, deflecting criticism with crassness and obscenity. The White House press secretary answers a question from a member of the free press—a serious question about who planned a meeting between the American and Russian presidents—by saying, “Your mom did.” The secretary of defense cancels DEI and other policies by saying, “We are done with that shit.” The vice president calls an interlocutor on social media a “dipshit.” The president of the United States, during mass protests against his policies, responds by posting an AI-generated video of himself flying a jet fighter over his fellow citizens and dumping feces on their heads. These are not the actions of mature adults. They are examples of crude people displaying their incompetence as they flail about in jobs—including the presidency—for which they are not qualified. The republic will not fall because Vice President J. D. Vance has decided that swearing is edgy, and the juvenility of American public life did not begin with the Trump administration. But the larger danger under all of this nastiness is that President Donald Trump and his courtiers are using crass deflection and gleeful immaturity as means of numbing society and wearing down its resistance to all kinds of depredations, including corruption and violence.

The most recent example of a U.S. foreign policy initiative predicated on bullying comes from the current administration’s willingness to go to extremes to torpedo a U.N. convention on green shipping rules. Mostly negotiated before Trump came to power, his administration has been working overtime to derail the green shipping deal.

Multiple outlets have reported on this somewhat unorthodox in recent weeks, but since the FT’s Peter Foster, Attracta Mooney, and Kaye Wiggins got to it first, let’s start by excerpting from their story:

Trump administration officials warned of additional trade tariffs and made personal threats against negotiators from other countries to block a historic climate deal for shipping, said people present at the talks…. The intimidation included approaching country officials during coffee breaks to warn them they might not be able to transit via the US, or that they and their families could face restrictions on entering the country if they acted against American interests, according to five people at the talks, including two from countries that were directly threatened…. In a statement issued before the meetings in London, secretary of state Marco Rubio said the Trump administration was “evaluating sanctions on officials sponsoring activist-driven climate policies that would burden American consumers, among other measures under consideration”. Creon Butler, head of global economy at Chatham House, said breaking with diplomatic tradition and using leverage to force other countries to comply with its approach to issues such as climate change carried long-term risks for US influence. “In the very short term this might work, but in the medium term it increases the chances that non-US countries will conclude they cannot work with the US, making agreements independently among themselves which simply work around the US,” he said.

Trump administration officials — including Rubio — have been quite explicit about their concerted efforts to derail the deal. They deny issuing personal threats to diplomats, however. So it’s super-weird that the New York Times account corroborates the FT’s account:

An ambassador from Asia was told that, if he voted in favor of the plan, his country’s sailors would no longer be allowed to disembark at American ports. Caribbean diplomats were told that they could be blacklisted from entering the United States. And Marco Rubio, the secretary of state, personally called officials in several countries to threaten financial penalties and other punishments if they continued to support the agreement to cut ship pollution. These and other threats, including tariffs, sanctions and the revocation of diplomats’ U.S. visas, effectively killed the deal, according to the nine American, European and developing-nation diplomats directly involved in the negotiations. They spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retribution from the Trump administration.

And I guess it’s super-weirder that Politico’s account further corroborates the others:

Eight envoys, officials and civil society observers from Europe, granted anonymity to describe the fractious closed-door discussions and protect their relationships with those involved, confirmed national delegates had reported they had been threatened with personal consequences if they went against Washington. “Our negotiators had never seen this before in any international talks,” said one European official, who had spoken to negotiators. “People being summoned to the U.S. Embassy in London — intimidation, threats of cessation of business, threats of family members losing visas.”…. The deployment of personal threats in an international negotiation represents another departure by the Trump administration from diplomatic norms and signals further tension in relations between the U.S. and EU. The threats were not limited to European delegations, according to officials and attendees briefed on the events in London. “I’m directly aware of threats being made to EU countries, island states,” said one observer from a civil society group, who was briefed on the matter by a delegation.

The Trump administration has undeniably achieved its short-term goal of derailing the green shipping deal. The question is whether the long-term price will be worth it. These kind of threats can encourage other diplomatic delegations to start reducing their need to transit to and from the U.S. This is the kind of coercive bolt that can usually be shot only once.

Of course, immature leaders do not care about the long term — they will sacrifice everything to achieve something in the short term. And to be fair, sometimes policymakers need to focus on the short term. In this case, however, the Trump administration seems to exult in the bullying process itself.

To repeat a theme: it’s petulant toddlers all the way down.