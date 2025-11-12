Drezner’s World

David M Gordon
20h

A safe gift link to Tom Nichols's Atlantic magazine article, A Confederacy of Toddlers...

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2025/11/trump-maga-insults-trolling/684786/?gift=rzDUIolzVNfKfBNSyuQYsbcOGWBjm1iBtcdMzO5Zwzw&utm_source=copy-link&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=share

Patrick O'Hearn
18h

International shipping accounts for ~3% of global emissions and coordinated action is critical to incentivize everyone to go along with decarbonization.

The meeting last month to sign the treaty was supposed to be a celebratory moment, and there are signs that companies and countries are investing and innovating in new tech that could help clean up the industry.

But killing the IMO treaty just throws more policy uncertainty into the mixer.

https://nuancematters.substack.com/p/trump-kills-an-international-plan?r=1cwd5h

