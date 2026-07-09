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Postcards From Home's avatar
Postcards From Home
15h

It’s my uneducated understanding that the U.S. military and diplomatic investment in post-war Europe was strategic (that is, we don’t want to go through that again), self-interest (creating markets and we don’t want to go through that again) and power building (giving us bases from from which to defend ourselves and allies as well as launch a series of military operations from Korea to Afghanistan to the current affair). That last could also be dumped in the strategic bucket. That the current president and administration can’t understand mutually beneficial relations boggles my mind. Mob bosses work out alliances and stake out territory all the time, complete with safe zones (churches, synagogues, mosques). I’ll scratch your back and you scratch mine is one of the oldest rules in the book. Whether the current state of affairs (stronger European economy, more independent Central Europe, weaker Russia, weaker U.S.) rewrites this rule or realigns the back scratchers remains to be seen.

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David Crass's avatar
David Crass
15h

I also wondered if the F35 deal with Turkey might reflect in part the dawning realization on his best people team that whoopsee-democratic Europe is rebuilding its own military industrial complex and cutting us out.

No shit Sherlock.

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