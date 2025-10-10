The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been writing about Davos Man for quite some time now — in prior blogs, in this newsletter, and in The Ideas Industry. I was hardly the only one doing so — for good reason. Davos man possessed wielded power and influence. When Samuel Huntington coined the term back in the early 1990s he was railing against the wealthy, cosmopolitan elites that seemed to be the masters of the universe in the post-Cold War era. They all attended Davos, the World Economic Forum’s annual congregation of the Great and the Good.

Ever since the 2008 financial crisis there has been speculation about whether the future of Davos was imperiled. At the same time, there were reasons to be skeptical of such skepticism. Under founder Klaus Schwab, Davos succeeded in becoming a focal point, an event that important folks attended because other important folks were attending. on occasion, important things happened on the margins. The prestige value was such that even Donald Trump was obsessed with speaking there. Its perceived influence was great enough to inspire ludicrous conspiracy theories.

Like many other pillars of the post-Cold War order, however, it would appear that the WEF is encountering difficulties.

The Financial Times’ Mercedes Ruehl serves up a long, dishy story. It opens with the WEF’s board of trustees commissioning a confidential 37-page report by the Swiss law firm Homburger assessing whether WEF founder Klaus Schwab had used the WEF to enrich themselves.

The report largely exonerated Schwab and his wife of any appreciable wrongdoing — but there were some minor discrepancies. More importantly, the report revealed Schwab exercised “unaccountable control,” according to Ruehl. One source told her: “Klaus ran the forum like a founder runs a start-up. Yes, much was formally approved. But nobody kept him in check. Many trustees were there as a reward. Few were willing, or interested, in standing up to him.”

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has little interest in the tussle between Schwab and his board. I am more interested with Ruehl’s contention that the World Economic Forum faces an existential challenge:

Davos is sailing against the wind. Multilateralism is in retreat, protectionism is on the rise, and great-power rivalry — between the US and China, between the west and the global south — is remaking global governance. Rather than closing a chapter, the report marked the culmination of a slow, painful unravelling: not only of Schwab’s legacy but of the institution itself. Not only did it lose its founder, it also lost its influential interim chair, Nestlé chair emeritus Peter Brabeck-Letmathe, who fell out with Schwab. Battered internally and diminished externally, the forum stands at an uncertain moment as it prepares for its next annual meeting at Davos in January 2026. Invitations went out to registered participants this week with the theme: A Spirit of Dialogue. “The WEF may be facing its biggest challenge since it was founded in 1971. It is confronting multiple headwinds: the retreat of globalisation, widespread distrust of elites, and the abrupt transition from Klaus Schwab’s leadership,” says James Breiding, author of Swiss Made: The Untold Story Behind Switzerland’s Success…. The forum’s crisis marks the end of an era — the post-cold war period of global integration, market optimism and liberal institutionalism. That era produced Davos, and for decades Davos embodied it. But the world of 2025 looks very different. The global economy is fragmented; climate politics shapes national agendas; new technologies are complicating how societies view the future. The WEF’s founding premise that dialogue among elites can bridge divides feels increasingly out of step, especially as its language around “resetting” capitalism and shaping global futures has fuelled baseless claims by conspiracy theorists that it orchestrates crises to expand top-down control over ordinary people. Rivals have filled the space. The Munich Security Conference has expanded beyond defence into broader geopolitical debate. Riyadh’s state-backed Future Investment Initiative, dubbed “Davos in the Desert”, offers a glossy alternative. China, too, promotes its own dialogues under the Belt and Road banner. “Davos has always reflected what happened in the wider world,” says Thierry Malleret, co-author of several books with Schwab and whose next book is titled Death of Davos. “It had glory because the west was drunk on its own power — and that is finished. Multi-polarity is the future. You’ll have events in China, Riyadh, Aspen — and European Davos slowly fading into irrelevance.” The forum’s survival now depends on whether it can reinvent itself — structurally, culturally and politically — for a world that no longer believes in elite consensus, Malleret and others say. That will demand more than new co-chairs; it will require a reckoning with its own limits, and with the backlash against the globalisation it celebrates…. Even those at the most senior levels recognise something fundamental needs to change. “The WEF absolutely has a reason to exist. It is more important than ever,” says one trustee. “But it lost its way when it tried to become an ‘impact forum’. It was meant to facilitate, not to deliver outcomes itself. The forum should help others improve the state of the world — not claim to do it alone.”

So is this the death of Davos? Quite possibly, but it depends on what “Davos” means. As the last paragraph suggests, its strength lied in convening and not acting. But who needs to be convened?

Ruehl quotes multiple sources suggesting they need Trump to attend because he can bring along Silicon Valley. No doubt, that would sustain Davos as a focal point — but a focal point for what, exactly? Bending over backward to ensure Trump’s in-person participation is a surefire way for Trump to do to Davos what he does to everything else — extract rents and leave a husk in his wake.

Another option is for WEF to stick to its neoliberal guns despite the rising tide of protectionism and restrictionism. Just because people think globalization is outmoded and unpopular does not actually mean it’s actually outmoded and unpopular. The data shows that cross-border exchange remains high by historical standards. Trump’s protectionist policies are not popular at all. A confident WEF could make the case for the policies it has advocated in the past while puzzling out how they can be politically sustainable.

The final, most likely option is that the WEF muddles through. They will always cater to the powerful, because that’s how WEF works. But they will not be completely elastic in their policy beliefs.

This suggests an interesting test of the durability of focal points. Ruehl is correct about the proliferation of BigThink venues like Munich and SXSW and the Boao Forum and Valdai that are competing in the same space. Could one of them displace WEF?

My money is on path dependence persisting. For those interested in the future of the dollar, however, think of the WEF as analogous to the greenback’s status among currencies. No one likes the current reserve currency but no one likes any of the alternatives more, which is why the dollar persists. The same might be true of Davos.

Of course, attending WEF is not mutually exclusive with other events, so the network externalities effect is much weaker than in the case of the dollar. My point, however, is that if the WEF survives and thrives despite its current challenges, that is testimony to the power of path dependence. It would mean that the dollar ain’t going anywhere.