The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s Word will be on the road for the rest of this week. This time the destination is Rome, Italy, to attend the Festival della Diplomazia. I will be participating in a panel entitled, “Power, Politics, and the Rules of the Game: Global Regulatory Regimes and Domestic Interests,” in which I will have to answer queries like “Who writes the rules? Who benefits? Who is constrained?” without laughing-then-crying in a sober and serious manner.

Of course, I have packed my passport, and going to Italy is a relatively easy journey for an American citizen. In recent years, however, I have noticed the need to jump through a few more hoops in order to enter some countries that had previously been visa-free.

And now I see, via the Washington Post’s Francess Vinall, that this is not my imagination:

The U.S. passport has fallen out of the top 10 most powerful passports globally for the first time in 20 years in the latest edition of the Henley Passport Index, which ranks nations based on the number of destinations a traveler can visit without needing a visa. The U.S. ranking is on a steep downward trend, with the U.S. passport now in 12th spot, tied with Malaysia, having already fallen from seventh place last year to 10th place in July. A decade ago, the U.S. passport topped the index…. The U.S. passport downgrade comes as the Trump administration has overseen a drastic crackdown on immigration, initially focused on illegal migration but more recently expanding to include reviews of people who travel to the country for tourism, work or on student visas. A number of countries have recently removed visa-free travel for U.S. nationals… Other countries, such as China and Vietnam, have left U.S. travelers out of an expanding list of nationalities they allow to enter for tourism visa-free.

As the WaPo reporter acknowledged, their story was primarily based on a Henley & Partners study, which in turn relies on data from the International Air Transport Association. The highlights from Henley & Partners:

The decline of the US passport and its most recent drop from 10th to 12th position on the index has been driven by a series of access changes. The loss of visa-free access to Brazil in April due to a lack of reciprocity, and the US being left out of China’s rapidly expanding visa-free list, marked the start of its downward slide. This was followed by adjustments from Papua New Guinea and Myanmar, which further eroded the US score while boosting other passports. Most recently, Somalia’s launch of a new eVisa system and Vietnam’s decision to exclude the US from its latest visa-free additions delivered the final blow, pushing it out of the Top 10. Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and creator of the Henley Passport Index, says these seemingly small changes have had outsized consequences — underscoring just how finely balanced the global mobility landscape has become. “The declining strength of the US passport over the past decade is more than just a reshuffle in rankings — it signals a fundamental shift in global mobility and soft power dynamics. Nations that embrace openness and cooperation are surging ahead, while those resting on past privilege are being left behind.”…. While American passport holders can currently access 180 destinations visa-free, the US itself allows only 46 other nationalities to enter without a visa. This puts it way down in 77th place on the Henley Openness Index, which ranks all 199 countries and territories worldwide according to the number of nationalities they permit entry to without a prior visa. This disparity between visa free access and openness is one of the widest globally — second only to Australia, and just ahead of Canada, New Zealand, and Japan. Interestingly, all five nations with the biggest gaps between the travel freedom they enjoy and the openness they offer have either stagnated or declined in their passport power ranking over the past decade. Annie Pforzheimer, Senior Associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, notes that America’s retreat is rooted in politics. “Even before a second Trump presidency, US policy had turned inward. That isolationist mindset is now being reflected in America’s loss of passport power.”…. In sharp contrast, China has been among the biggest climbers on the Henley Passport Index over the past decade, leaping from 94th place in 2015 to 64th in 2025, with its visa-free access score increasing by 37 destinations during that time. On the Henley Openness Index, China has also risen dramatically, granting visa-free access to an additional 30 countries in the past year alone. It now sits in 65th position, providing entry to 76 nations — 30 more than the US.

So this is bad news — and it implies worse news in the future.

The bad news is the decline over the past decade. One could posit that as the era of great power competition heated up the United States was just bearing the brunt of rival nations putting up borders — or minor curiosities like the shift in Somalia’s status.

The data flatly contradicts that hypothesis, however. To be sure, a quick glance at the actual rankings reveals some small countries ranking very highly. The thing is, every other G7 member country — Canada, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom — ranks higher than the U.S. now. So does South Korea, which isn’t exactly a country that lacks in existential threats.

The worse news is that as the report suggests, the more that visa reciprocity kicks in, the more the United States passport has to fall in terms of utility. And the Trump administration seems to be doing its darnedest to try to trigger more reciprocity:

The Trump administration might shrug its shoulders at this, believing that Americans should stay in ‘Murica and spend their dollars here. But these moves hurt the tourism sector in the United States — like tens of billions of dollars of hurt.

Trump is also triggering a surge of Americans who also want to be citizens of another country as well. As the Henley & Partners report notes, “the decline in US passport power is fueling an unprecedented surge in demand for alternative residence and citizenship options. Henley & Partners data shows that Americans have become by far the largest group of applicants for investment migration programs in 2025.”

In other words, Americans are facing more hurdles in travelling overseas, and the Trump administration is encouraging more Americans to become dual citizens.

Doesn’t sound like a Golden Age to me.