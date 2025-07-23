Drezner’s World

Claustrophilia
Jul 23Edited

You are right about that. The foreign policy equivalent of a Stephen Miller (who is both ideologue and ruthless enforcer and yet seems to float free of the MAGA influencers in civil (sic) society) has yet to emerge. But someone -- or a handful -- will eventually. Foreign policy is an easy area to demolish if you are an isolationist, but trickier if you are an aggressive chauvinist, as Trump and his cronies surely are.

Elbridge Colby could be such a figure if his aperture was sot so narrow, China-obsessed with no room to spare for a larger vision. Yet, I'm sure there is no dearth of swivel-eyed, avaricious opportunists who are trying to get the Leader's attention. Meanwhile, institutions crumble. The UN and its agencies are under unending siege though, oddly enough, the Bretton Woods institutions (other than the WTO that came out of GATT) that were created under the UN charter have been left alone. The G20 is lost its cohesion. The BRICS are viewed with implacable hostility by Trump and Rubio. Smaller regional grouping such as the one that just ended in Santiago yesterday are in disarray.

But is there an ideology, a system of ideas that underpin MAGA's overweening desire for National Greatness? It's clear to me that they this Administration does not want the US dollar to lose its centrality in the international monetary system. Nor does it want the US military not to patrol the seal lanes and infrastructure of undersea cables, etc. It wants America to be fully embedded in the international security architecture. But here's the rub; this government is not interested in these things as global public goods and a projection of US soft power for which it derives huge benefits but indirectly. They see it as hard power and they want everyone else to pay for it with cold, hard cash. It is a kind of protection racket on a global scale, just what NATO is being subjected to with unbearable intensity but on smaller scale.

Sam Ray
Jul 23

Have kleptocracies ever had anything other than transactional & dishonest foreign policies? That seems to be what the psychology tells us will happen 99 out of 100 times. Still a shock to see how in the dark my home of international relations is to psychology. Plenty of ideas there.

