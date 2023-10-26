Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Flarsheim's avatar
Bill Flarsheim
Oct 26, 2023

I first went to China in 2012 and lived there for seven years beginning in 2014. For the first several years, I was quite impressed with China’s meritocratic system. I liken it to corporate governance, where a board of directors, (Politburo Standing Committee) oversees the operation, and advancement requires competence at lower level jobs. For three decades, from Deng until Xi, this system served China well. Despite my preference for democracy, the Chinese model has advantages, and may work particularly well for developing countries.

Unfortunately for China, President Xi figured out how to fail upward several times during his career. Now that he has risen well beyond his capability, China’s growth and development has slowed considerably. Furthermore, in 2012, it looked like Chinese civil society was reaching a point where a smooth transition to representative democracy was possible. Such a transition may be the only way for a country like China to avoid the middle income trap. Now that Xi has grabbed all the reins of power and kneecapped any civil organization outside of the Party, the path to democracy, or any type of decentralization of power is blocked. Stagnation will be the likely result. That probably makes China more dangerous, not less so for the next couple of decades.

Reply
Share
4 replies
William's avatar
William
Oct 26, 2023

Seems like these models ignore decision-making agents' incentives. Wise and benevolent autocratic probably always will play whatever hand they ate dealt well. But a system that relies on wise and benevolent leaders seems... problematic.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture