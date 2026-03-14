The hard-working readers here at Drezner’s World has studied the demographics of its subscribers. It’s a very choice group, consisting of some of the savviest foreign policy professionals, Boston sports fans, and pop culture afficionados on the planet. Also I’m pretty sure Salma Hayek is an avid reader.

This particular post, however, is targeted specifically for my colleagues who are international relations professors. Because the Fletcher School is looking to hire two adjunct to teach next academic year — one in security studies and one in global political economy.

If you’re not an international relations academic or an aspiring academic, well, congratulations, you’re ahead of the game in terms of mental health. If you are one of those things, please share this widely!

Announcements and Interfolio links below!

First, our IPE hire:

We are looking for an Adjunct Lecturer to teach Global Political Economy in the Fall 2026 semester in our MALD program. The course explores the major theories of global political economy, the historical evolution of the international economic system, and what current events might tell us about where things are heading next.



If you have expertise in international political economy, international relations, economics, or a related field, and experience teaching at the graduate level, we’d love to hear from you.



Please apply here via Interfolio: https://lnkd.in/erHTk-zS

Oh, and if you don’t want to work with me… please feel free to share with someone who does! We will start reviewing applications on March 30, 2026 on a rolling basis until the position is filled.

Second, our international security hire:

We're hiring an Adjunct Professor or Lecturer in International Security at The Fletcher School at Tufts University beginning in September 2026 to teach one of our foundational courses on the Role of Force in International Politics. Applications can be submitted via Interfolio at https://lnkd.in/eXVJkDVu. The search committee will begin reviewing applications on March 23, 2026 on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Please share widely!

So for IR colleagues who know of someone who will be residing in the Boston area next academic year and are looking to teach some of the best master’s students on the planet, have them apply!