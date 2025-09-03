Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Leonard Grossman's avatar
Leonard Grossman
8h

Great to wake up to something even cautiously optimistic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard's avatar
Richard
8h

Let's see what happens when Trump sends troops (ICE, National Guard, whatever) to ensure free and fair elections, to make sure only citizens vote, to ensure safety or some such excuse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel W. Drezner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture