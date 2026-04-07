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David Crass's avatar
David Crass
14h

I had to giggle (darkly) at the image of George Marshall and Harry Truman’s shades listening to the spoiled kid from Santa Monica explain the “iron rules” of the world.

What an ultramaroon, as Bugs would say.

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roberto k.'s avatar
roberto k.
14h

What happens when a war is run by two very damaged men?

The psychology of someone in power bringing ruin to all is generally rooted in a combination of narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy (the "Dark Triad"), and a phenomenon known as hubris syndrome, which is an acquired personality change resulting from the possession of immense power. This state often leads to reduced empathy, impaired judgment, intense egocentrism, and a reckless disregard for the well-being of others.

Psychological research suggests that power does not necessarily turn good people bad, but rather amplifies existing narcissistic or antisocial traits, giving them the "psychological freedom" to act on selfish impulses.

Here is a breakdown of the key psychological factors:

1. The "Dark Triad" and Personality Traits

Narcissism: Power causes individuals to develop a grandiose sense of self-importance and a desperate need for admiration. They believe they are special and entitled, leading to reckless decision-making that ignores the consequences for others.

Machiavellianism: These leaders view social interactions as power games and use manipulation, deceit, and ruthlessness to gain personal control.

Psychopathy: Manifests as a total lack of empathy and remorse, allowing leaders to destroy careers, organizations, or lives without guilt, often faking emotions to charm or deceive.

2. Hubris Syndrome and "Exception-Making"

As power becomes intoxicating, leaders develop a "hubris syndrome"—a disorder of the possession of power characterized by a sense of self-entitlement, grandiosity, and lost connection with reality.

Exception-Making: They believe the rules and laws that apply to others do not apply to them, leading to moral corruption and high-risk behavior.

The Power Paradox: The very traits that help people attain power—empathy, collaboration, and openness—are often lost once they achieve it, replaced by impulsivity and self-centeredness.

3. Cognitive Distortion and Faulty Feedback

The Bubble Effect: Powerful individuals often surround themselves with sycophants who tell them what they want to hear. This creates a "bubble" where the leader receives flawed feedback, causing them to believe their worst decisions are brilliant.

Cognitive Paralysis: They fail to learn from mistakes, believing their past successes mean they are infallible, leading to continued disastrous decisions (e.g., in business, the financial crisis of 2008).

4. Reduced Empathy and Objectification

Neurological studies suggest that high power can desensitize the brain, reducing "mirroring" (the brain process that helps us feel empathy).

Objectification: They see people not as human beings with needs, but as tools, pawns, or objects to be used for their personal, financial, or ego-driven goals.

5. Addiction to Power

Power acts similarly to a drug, creating a dopaminergic alteration where the brain craves more control and status. To maintain this "fix," they will sacrifice the stability of their organization or nation. When confronted with the damage they have caused, they often shift blame or react with immense rage, further escalating the ruin.

6. Destructive Self-Interest (vs. Socialized Power)

Personalized Power: These leaders use power for personal gains, including wealth, prestige, and dominance.

Scorched Earth: If they feel their power is threatened, they may "burn their own lives to the ground" (or their organization/nation) rather than relinquish control, often rationalizing this ruin as necessary for survival.

In essence, the ruin is caused by a person who has lost the capacity for self-reflection, perceives themselves as a savior or genius, and treats the rest of the world as replaceable extensions of their own ego.

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