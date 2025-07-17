There are many, many reasons why I have spent my professional life avoiding academic administration. One of the more recent reasons, however, is trying to minimize the amount of Christopher Rufo in my life. I have to deal with a surfeit of self-aggrandizing folks on college campuses; the last thing I want to do is deal with a self-aggrandizing person too dimwitted to hack it on a college campus.

Call it karma or God’s sense of humor, but now that I have entered university administration (during a super-fraught moment for higher ed), I keep seeing Rufo in the news.

A few days ago Rufo spearheaded “The Manhattan Statement on Higher Education.” Let’s see what he and his band of contrarian ruffians are saying now!

America’s colleges and universities have long been the bright lights of our civilization. For nearly four centuries, they have pioneered new fields of knowledge, brought the arts and sciences to new heights, and educated the men who built our republic. But over the past half-century, these institutions gradually discarded their founding principles and burned down their accumulated prestige, all in pursuit of ideologies that corrupt knowledge and point the nation toward nihilism.

Well, so far it’s technically a statement. It’s devoid of any evidence or citation while chock-full of sweeping generalizations, but it’s a statement!

Let’s skip to the ostensible “facts” of this declaration:

Let us enumerate the facts: • The universities have capitulated to the radical left’s “long march through the institutions,” which has converted them into laboratories of ideology, rather than institutions oriented toward truth. • The universities have violated their commitment to serve in a position above day-to-day politics and, instead, have adopted a narrow political agenda and engaged directly in partisan activism, with particularly disastrous results for the humanities and social sciences. • The universities have built enormous “diversity, equity, and inclusion” bureaucracies that discriminate on the basis of race and violate the fundamental principle of equality—that high prize which was inscribed in the Declaration of Independence and codified into law with the Fourteenth Amendment and the Civil Rights Act. • The universities have contributed to a new kind of tyranny, with publicly funded initiatives designed to advance the cause of digital censorship, public health lockdowns, child sex-trait modification, race-based redistribution, and other infringements on America’s long-standing rights and liberties. • The universities have corrupted faculty hiring practices with racial quotas, ideological filters, and diversity statements, which function as loyalty oaths to the left and have virtually eliminated conservative scholars from the prestige institutions. • The universities have degraded the liberal arts with reductive ideologies that no longer aim to preserve and discover what is highest in man, but to unleash resentments against Western civilization, from the Greeks and Romans to the English and the Americans. • The universities have ceased to represent the nation as a whole; rather, they have divided Americans into “oppressor” and “oppressed,” and have, in effect, declared war on millions of Americans who simply want to live, work, worship, and raise families in peace. Enough.

The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World wholeheartedly agrees with the “enough.” Enough with the assertions lacking evidence already!

The Manhattan Statement’s full list of grievances bears little resemblance to how universities operate in 2025 — or any other year for that matter. No evidence is provided of any systematic prioritization of ideology at the expense of truth, or of any of the other claims. In many cases, the laments listed above have trended in the opposite direction. For example, DEI bureaucracies and mandates have scaled back considerably over the past five years.

Perhaps the biggest indicator of Rufo’s disingenuousness, however, is this part of the statement:

The universities must adhere to the principle of freedom of speech, not only in theory, but in practice; they must provide a forum for a wider range of debate and protect faculty and students who dissent from the ruling consensus. The universities must uphold the highest standard of civil discourse, with swift and significant penalties, including suspension and expulsion, for anyone who would disrupt speakers, vandalize property, occupy buildings, call for violence, or interrupt the operations of the university.

In theory, these two principles might be reconcilable. Based on how conservatives have reacted to recent campus protests, however, the practice of what this means is clear. The real Rufo Statement on College is crystal clear:

Any conservative who articulates a position is adhering to the principles of freedom of speech; and

Any non-conservative who articulates a position is failing to uphold the highest standard of civil discourse.

As I noted a few years ago:

To repeat a theme: when conservative activists say they want to root out ideology in universities, they are lying. What they really want is to impose their own preferred ideological litmus tests — their own forms of political correctness, if you will — when it comes to faculty hiring. Rufo’s ideological jihad against New College is Exhibit A of this phenomenon. According to the Tampa Bay Times’ Ian Hodgson, “more than one-third of New College of Florida faculty will not be returning in the fall,” in no small part due to Rufo et al’s capricious and chaotic management style…. Between campus activists and DEI officials trying to implement their political ideology and politically appointed trustees and administrators trying to implement their political ideology, the trustees and administrators will exercise more control every day of the week and twice on Sundays.

None of this has changed in the last few years; if anything, conservative legislatures are restricting speech on campus even more now. The Texas legislature recently passed a law banning “expressive activities” during the evening hours. Such a law is entirely consistent with Rufo’s desire for order — all the while censoring speech in universities.

Rufo’s support of the Trump administration’s efforts to take on higher education also reveal his true preferences. Wesleyan University president Michael Roth recently explained in Politico that the administration’s efforts are designed to censor diversity of thought:

The federal government’s current assault on higher education is meant to erode the independence of colleges and universities, even though the excellence of this sector depends on that very independence. Although the president claims he is attacking “woke,” liberal values, he and his administration are attacking core conservative values as well. The government’s specific accusations are absurd on their face. Jim Ryan, the president of the University of Virginia, led a school where the fastest growing subjects were Computer Science and Data science, but he was targeted for leading an institution that was dominated, according to the government, by a bunch of leftist lunatics. Northwestern University and Cornell University have had grants suspended mostly from the Departments of Agriculture, Defense, Education and Health and Human Services totaling more than $1.5 billion because of suspected civil rights violations. At Harvard, where the university president and several leading deans identify as Jews, the school is accused by the White House of deliberate indifference to victims of antisemitism. The funding threats to scientific research, especially in medicine, are astronomical…. The truth is that the Trump administration’s anti-antisemitism is a flimsy cover for their insistence on ideological conformity, particularly from institutions whose legitimacy has never depended in the past on expressions of loyalty to the leader…. Whatever the flaws of universities and other institutions, massive pressure from the executive branch cannot improve this vital part of our economy and culture; it can only impose conformity, something conservatives have long opposed. Nothing good will come from forcing schools as different as Hillsdale and Harvard, the University of Texas and the University of Virginia to conform to the president’s image — any president’s image — of what higher education should be.

To justify the Manhattan Statement, Rufo cites a Manhattan Institute poll that seemingly indicates broad-based support for their preferred policies. A quick glance at the data, however, reveals two whoppers. First, some of the question framing was skewed. The result showing plurality support for eliminating DEI, for example, was wildly stacked in favor of elimination. Second, even as trust in universities has declined, Rufo et al want the president and Congress to take the lead in reforming high ed. But those political institutions are trusted even less by the public!

This leads me, and me alone, to issue a Medford Statement on Higher Education: