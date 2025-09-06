Drezner’s World

Ed
30m

Thanks so much for recommending this!

Exactly the tonic we needed.

It’s kind of brilliant, how they play with time and

the rat-a-tat writing is on a very high level.

Lance Khrome
5h

OMG..."The Goldbergs"! This dates me, but our family used to watch the OG show, with Gertrude Berg, Philip Loeb — until he was black-listed — then several other male leads doing the Jake rôle...classic '50's TV, black-and-white, and small CRT screen.

