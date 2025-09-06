The hard-working staff here at Drezner’s World has been juuust a little bit busy in recent weeks. My new day job has very different rhythms from being an ordinary distinguished professor. The start of the fall semester proved to be super-busy and super-stressful — mostly because it requires laying the groundwork for faculty and students so that it is less stressful for them.

My point is that the days have been long and, coming home, I have needed something that could be restorative for the soul.

Imagine my surprise stumbling across Netflix’s Long Story Short:

The latest from Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Long Story Short tracks the history of the Schwooper clan — father Eliot Cooper (voiced by Paul Reiser), mother Naomi Schwartz (voiced by Lisa Edelstein), and their three Schwooper children: Avi (voiced by Ben Feldman), Shira (voiced by Abbi Jacobsen), and youngest Yoshi (voiced by Max Greenfield). Taking advantage of the animation, the episodes hopscotch across the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, up to 2022. Avi, Shira, and Yoshi grow from children to Millennials, meeting spouses, having children of their own, and coping with the good, the bad, and the ugly of growing up in a tight-knit Jewish family with parents who are… I believe the young people would say “extra.”

Lest one think I might be exaggerating, watch this scene in which Naomi and Elliot try their young grandchildren to tell the story of how they met:

There have been Jewish comedies on television since The Goldbergs, and continuing on with Seinfeld and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Long Story Short continues this glorious tradition, because this show’s degree of yiddishkeit exceeds its modern precursors. Paradoxically, the specificity of the Jewish characters also likely makes it universally appealing. In effect, this show is for anyone who thinks their particular ethnic upbringing complicated their journey into adulthood.

The show is funny but also moving and melancholy. The voice actors do some extraordinary work, in particular Edelstein as the domineering matriarch Naomi and Greenfield as youngest son and perpetual screw-up Yoshi (the latter in particular; Greenfield has the challenge of voicing that character from childhood through adolescence through adulthood). Everyone I have discussed this show with finds a different episode to be their fave. Its episodic nature reminds me of Allegra Goodman’s early work, particularly The Family Markowitz, only with much more humor.

The New York Times’ James Poniewozik found it as delightful as I did:

“Long Story Short” is in fact an attempt to take a short story — the fleeting years of life we are granted — and extend it, drilling into moments from multiple perspectives, slowing time and reversing it, to squeeze out every drop of comedy and melancholy in one family over the course of generations…. Superficially, you could call “Long Story Short” a Jewish “This Is Us,” but it doesn’t use its time-traveling revelations to string along the audience with mysteries or drop plot bombs. We learn about major events — a character’s death, say, or a divorce — through passing lines of conversation, like eavesdroppers. The creator, Raphael Bob-Waksberg (“Bojack Horseman”), instead uses the device to apply layers of character and family lore (such as “the Passover candy debacle”), setting up in-jokes and seeding conflicts. We see how seminal childhood moments become embedded in grown-up psychology, how old hurts fester and slights are nursed, how personality traits are handed down through generations like your grandma’s china or your father’s hairline…. Here, the religious deep cuts and Yiddishisms serve a theme: The tension between belonging to a tribe, be that a family or a religion, and remaining an individual. In the view of “Long Story Short,” at least, there are many ways of belonging. You can be devout or unbelieving, born-in or converted, you can embrace tradition or eschew it — but you’re still mishpocheh, a member of the clan, you still own a part in a story that repeats through time. Time is the great subject of this series. Time moves too fast, which is the subject of two works of Jewish songwriters — “Sunrise, Sunset” from “Fiddler on the Roof” and Paul Simon’s “The Obvious Child” — referred to in the first episode. And time never goes anywhere, because every moment of the past is always present. The series’ nonlinear narrative makes both points at once; on the one hand, time is a flat circle, always repeating, and on the other hand, you blink and suddenly decades have passed.

Also, without giving away too much of the plot, Long Story Short is also the first show to fold in the events of the COVID-19 pandemic in an unforced way — a point that Slate’s Angelina Mazza sagaciously observed:

The early episodes make no mention of the virus. Then, 16 minutes into Episode 4, Shira and her children appear in N95 masks at the grocery store. References accumulate: Shira bristles at an event without social distancing or masking precautions; Episode 6, the delightfully absurd “Wolves,” hinges on literal wolves overrunning a middle school during lockdown. These moments are played for laughs, but they carry more weight once we learn that [a character who shall remain nameless—DWD.] died from COVID-19…. I know—it’s a hard sell. Had I known about the COVID element ahead of time, I probably wouldn’t have been so eager to watch Long Story Short. I’ve heard the sentiment from friends and co-workers and strangers online: Nobody wants a COVID story. We don’t want to revisit that terrible, painful thing. We turn to TV for escape—or at least to escape that…. Rather than centering a plotline or episode on the pandemic, Long Story Short takes a subtler approach. The season is loosely structured around the… grief, and its time-jumping format—with the “present day” set in 2022—allows the series to dip in and out of a world shaped by COVID, making it a meaningful plot point without sensationalizing or letting it overwhelm the viewer. In fact, I found watching the series unexpectedly cathartic. There’s a solace in recognizing how the Schwoopers’ lives, like my own, have been irrevocably changed. Like the death of a loved one, COVID isn’t something that happened, then ended; nothing will ever be the same again. Long Story Short captures that immense, intimate, and collective grief—a feeling that is often too vast to take in all at once. But in small doses, it becomes easier to remember. And for Bob-Waksberg, remembering is entirely the point.

Netflix knows it has a good thing on its hands, as they ordered a second season even before the first season dropped late last month.

In these rather difficult times, finding pop culture that is simultaneously smoothing and stretching is a tricky lift. I, for one, appreciated the emotional comforts of its first season and eagerly await its second.