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Odradek's avatar
Odradek
7d

The tragedy is that Ellis is not at all like this in his own scholarly field. I encountered him already decades ago through his 1993 book "Language, Thought and Logic", which is as non-idiotic as this op-ed is idiotic. It's still one of my favourite books on its subject matter, and I was crestfallen to discover gradually that Ellis has had for decades this parallel career as a political blowhard.

But ironically, this itself is of course further proof that the views of a scholar can be completely independent of their politics even in the humanities.

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Lex Professio's avatar
Lex Professio
7dEdited

The WSJ op-ed is a fact-free rant, riddled with 'socialist', 'radical left', 'Marxist' terminology. It seems the author John Ellis got himself used as a propaganda outlet. Not very smart for an UC-Santa Cruz emeritus professor.

Then again, the things people do for money, or fame. Tss.

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