Drezner’s World

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Linda MacDonald's avatar
Linda MacDonald
2h

The red card was way off. And as usual the US is way out of line. Officiating at the world cup is always sketchy IMO. What Team USA should do, also IMO, is not allow Mr. Balogun to play against Belgium. I am not going to hold my breath but hope springs eternal.

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LouisBDL's avatar
LouisBDL
2h

"everything Trump touches dies"

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