Drezner’s World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maria's avatar
Maria
9h

More of this please. Just goes to show how much we all need each other for reality checks. Especially those who are deluded and not self-aware.

Reply
Share
wiredog's avatar
wiredog
8h

During my time in AA I've learned that I'm most at risk when I start thinking "I got this!" Whatever "this" happens to be at the time. And it almost always takes someone else pointing out that I do not, in fact, got this, for me to realize it.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel W. Drezner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture